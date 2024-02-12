“Never Too Old” – learndirect Calms Britain’s Doubt by Helping Older Generations Change Careers

As new research reveals that one in four Brits think they’re too old to change careers, the UK’s leading online education provider learndirect has a reassuring message having helped millions get qualified for new roles later in life.

30% of people who study an online course with learndirect with the aim of changing their career are aged between 42 and 57, while the option to study around their full-time job was the driving factor behind 43.3% of learners signing up.

According to research recently released by Bupa Global & UK, 43% of Brits currently in employment want to move to a new industry, but more than a quarter (26%) think they’re too old for a fresh start.

However, with people living longer and the state pension age expected to rise to 71 by 2050, the idea of being too old for a new career is a major misconception.

Wayne Janse van Rensburg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at learndirect, said:

“Age isn’t a barrier here at learndirect, with 77% of our learners aged between 26 and 57. We deliver nationally and internationally recognised qualifications online, giving UK residents of all ages the opportunity to move up the career ladder or pursue a new professional passion. Due to the flexible nature of our courses, people can study around their lifestyle, giving them control of their professional development.

“To anyone who has doubts about changing their career later in life due to age, I can reassure you that you’re never too old to learn the skills and knowledge required to take that next step. As a nation, we’re living and working for longer, so why not invest the time in pursuing a career that you love.”

learndirect delivers online course programmes across a wide spectrum of industries, from fitness and dental nursing to teaching and healthcare.

Career changes, upskilling for promotions, and getting into university are the three main reasons why people enrol on courses with learndirect, according to their report, The State of Learning.

The online education provider has helped 4.4 million people get the qualifications they need, and one of those is 42-year-old Gemma Brown, who went from working as a dental nurse in the Royal Navy to running her own business as a Foot Health Practitioner in Worcestershire, snapping up 200 clients in just 9 months.

She was able to change her career thanks to learndirect’s online Level 3 Foot Health Care Practitioner Diploma course, which she studied from home while working and raising her two young sons.

“I thought ‘I don’t want to do what I’m doing all the time; I want a new career, I want to be a bit more successful, I want to provide more for my children, I just want to make our lives better’,” said Gemma.

“There’s no way I could have gone to college or university with work and children, it just wouldn’t have happened, so being able to do it online the way it is, is just perfect for anyone older and wanting a new career, especially if you’ve got a family as well, it just makes life a bit easier.”

Published in