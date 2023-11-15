Shopping Cart

From education to employment

New digital qualifications on offer at Communication Specialist College Doncaster

FE News Editor November 15, 2023
0 Comments

Students at Communication Specialist College Doncaster (CSCD) can now take a wider range of digital courses in a newly refurbished IT suite.

The IT Department at the Specialist Further Education College now offer a range of qualifications, including Entry level, Level 1 and Level 2 awards, certificates and diplomas, giving learners the opportunity to take recognised vocational qualifications in IT.

Laurent Berges, principal at CSCD, said:

“We have invested in new equipment and redesigned the IT Department to give our learners a fantastic environment with a suite of hardware and software to develop their professional and personal skills to better suit a digital world.

“The qualifications will equip learners with the skills and knowledge they will need to progress to further study and the world of work. Students develop knowledge and understanding by applying their learning and skills in a work-related context.”

Topics will cover IT skills, creative digital media, multimedia, imaging, and digital film production, providing the chance to explore more creative aspects of IT.

“Given that in the UK, 11.3 million people lack the full basic range of digital skills and 4.3 million people have no digital skills at all, giving rise to inequalities in access to opportunities, knowledge, services, and goods, these courses will help to equip our students for the digital world.

“We are already looking at developing the curriculum in this area further with the addition of game design and 3D printing coming soon,” added Laurent.

For further information about Communication Specialist College Doncaster visit here.

Published in: Education
FE News Editor

