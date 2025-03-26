New Report Reveals How Digital Assessment Can Close Equity Gaps in Education 

Eintech has released their latest report, “Equity and Inclusion in Professional Assessment: Breaking Down Barriers with Digital Exams.” The report uncovers the critical role digital examination platforms play in addressing systemic inequities in education. The report also addresses that by designing exams with inclusivity in mind, we improve the experience for all users by creating choice and reducing anxiety. The findings highlight how transitioning from traditional testing methods to digital assessments is not just an innovation but a necessity for fostering equity, accessibility, and sustainability.

Key Findings

Bridging Equity Gaps

Traditional assessment systems often exclude marginalised groups due to structural barriers such as cost, travel, and lack of accessibility tools.

Digital exams, such as those provided by Rogo, are more accessible and inclusive, particularly for students with disabilities, thanks to built-in assistive technologies like text-to-speech and adjustable interfaces.

Socioeconomic disparities are reduced as digital platforms eliminate the need for costly physical travel and materials, enabling candidates to take exams from their own environments.

2. Promoting Sustainability

The report highlights how digital exams reduce reliance on physical exam centres, paper, and printing, significantly lowering carbon footprints.

Analysis suggests a 51% reduction in carbon emissions when educational institutions fully adopt digital examination methods.

With remote invigilation and virtual proctoring, institutions can further cut down emissions related to transportation and operational overheads.

3. Driving Efficiency and Cost Savings

Automated digital systems streamline administrative processes, from question generation to real-time grading, saving institutions time and resources.

Institutions leveraging Rogo’s software report a 40% reduction in operational costs compared to traditional exam formats.

A Step Towards Educational Equity and Climate Responsibility

Ben Brady, Head of Marketing at Eintech, stated:

“The findings in this report highlight the benefits of creating equal opportunities for all learners while addressing the urgent need for sustainability in education. We envision a future where exams are accessible, efficient, and environmentally friendly, ensuring no student is left behind.”

As institutions worldwide face mounting pressures to embrace sustainability and inclusivity, the report commissioned by Eintech serves as a timely call to action. By adopting digital solutions, organisations can align with global goals of equity and net-zero emissions while preparing students for the challenges of tomorrow.