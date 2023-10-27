Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

New students have fun at Freshers Fair

Barking & Dagenham College October 27, 2023
0 Comments

New students got a taste of college life this week, as part of Barking & Dagenham College’s Freshers Fair.

Over 100 students took part in the events which featured live entertainment, delicious food and a chance to find out about the college’s clubs and societies.

The students were also able to check in with local businesses and employers to see where their studies could take them in the future.

In addition, it included interactive games such as giant jenga and table football and the chance to win prizes.  During the events, students even challenged the College’s executive team to a dance battle!

The atmosphere was fantastic, with everyone really getting involved and enjoying the activities. 

Events like this really help the students meet their fellow peers and learn what is going on in and around the campus and it certainly proved a successful event!

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Barking & Dagenham College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .