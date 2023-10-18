Nominations Announced For Scottish Games Awards 2023

Skye Tales, The Longest Walk, Stretchy Chicken Legs & Scathe Lead Games Categories With Multiple Nominations

The nominees for the 2023 Scottish Games Awards have been released, with the largest and most diverse range of entries yet received in the competition.

Over 110 entries were received across the 15 categories, recognising and celebrating the achievement and success of individuals, organisations and games from across the whole Scottish Ecosystem.

The competition’s new categories including Rising Star, which recognises new talent, Spirit Of Scotland, which rewards games which feature Scottish history, culture or language and Pure Quality, which highlights success outside the commercial realm, all received a large number of entries.

The importance of Scotland’s talent pipeline across colleges, and universities and the value of new talent in the industry was demonstrated by Rising Star category which received over 20 entries, with several nominees receiving multiple nominations, followed by Educator Of The Year category, with over a dozen much-loved teachers, lecturers and heads of course all receiving multiple nominations.

The nominees will go forward to the Scottish Games Awards judges, who will play the games, debate the merits and discuss the nominations to produce a short list of candidates for each category.

The winners will be announced at the Scottish Games Awards ceremony, which will be opened by Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf on Thursday 2nd of November.

Brian Baglow, the director of Scottish Games Week, said: “I am lucky enough to see the games and speak to the people working in Scotland’s games sector on a daily basis. I know how many technically and creatively gifted people we have working across the country – and how incredible the games we are producing can be.

“Not everybody gets that chance, which is why the Scottish Games Awards are so important. It gives us a chance to share the great work we’re producing with the world – and celebrate the people and organisations behind it.

I’m thrilled that we received so many entries this year and very happy that the new categories got so much love. We cannot wait to announce the winners at this year’s awards ceremony. The very best of luck to all of the nominees.”

Games journalist and author Chris Scullion, who chairs the judging panel this year, said: “The quality of entrants is impressively high this year, perfectly demonstrating the games industry talent that can be found around Scotland.

“Picking winners from these nominees is going to be far from easy, but I’m delighted to be involved in an event that celebrates Scotland’s part in this wonderful industry.”

The full list of nominees for the 2023 Scottish Games Awards are:

Art and Animation

Super Stretchy Chicken Legs – Ping Creates

– Ping Creates Skye Tales – Puny Astronaut

– Puny Astronaut Tray Racers – Bitloom

– Bitloom Subway Surfers Blast – Outplay

Audio

Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot – The London Case – Blazing Griffin/Calum Robb

– Blazing Griffin/Calum Robb Skye Tales – Puny Astronaut/Ged Grimes/Chris D’Arcey

– Puny Astronaut/Ged Grimes/Chris D’Arcey Eschaton – Jabuga

Best Educational Programme

Online Diploma Programme (Game Design) – Robert Gordon College

– Robert Gordon College Computer Games Development Programme – The University of the West of Scotland

– The University of the West of Scotland Tinderbox Games Club – Tinderbox Collective

– Tinderbox Collective BSc (Hons) Games Development – Glasgow Caledonian University

– Glasgow Caledonian University Angus Esports Interdisciplinary Learning Project – Angus Council

– Angus Council Games Development Programmes – City of Glasgow College

– City of Glasgow College CodeCraft – NESCOL

Best Educator

Dr Thomas Hainey – University of the West of Scotland

– University of the West of Scotland Hamid Homatash – Glasgow Caledonian University

– Glasgow Caledonian University Nick Bell – Edinburgh College

– Edinburgh College Mona Bozdog – Abertay University

– Abertay University Sarah Herzog – Fife College

– Fife College Tom Methven – Heriot-Watt University

Best Large-Budget Game

Super Stretchy Chicken Legs – Ping Creates

– Ping Creates Tray Racers – Bitloom

– Bitloom Skye Tales – Puny Astronaut

– Puny Astronaut Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot – The London Case – Blazing Griffin

– Blazing Griffin Scathe – Damage State

Best Small-Budget Game

Rotoboxes – Noon

– Noon Operation: Pinkeye – Stormplay

– Stormplay Nugget Run – Ping Creates

– Ping Creates The Longest Walk – Alexander Tarvet

– Alexander Tarvet Beerman – VS1 Studio

Creativity

Voyage of a Lifetime (Sea of Thieves) – Disk Two/Production Attic

– Disk Two/Production Attic Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot – The London Case – Blazing Griffin

– Blazing Griffin Super Stretchy Chicken Legs – Ping Creates

– Ping Creates Marion’s Journey – Chimera Tales

– Chimera Tales Skye Tales – Puny Astronaut

Diversity Champion

Carri Watterton – Rebellion

– Rebellion Jon Mortimer – Napier University

– Napier University Alexander Horowitz – Glasgow School of Art

– Glasgow School of Art Searra Leishman – Hyper Luminal Games

– Hyper Luminal Games Professor Ruth Falconer – Abertay University

Lifetime Achievement

Paul Farley

Richard Scott, Dana Dorian & Stuart Aitken

Chris Sawyer

Mike Dailly

Community Spirit Award (Stewart Gilray)

Johnny Boyle

Fergus Coyne

Neon Hive

Luci Holland

Dr Amanda Ford

Technical Achievement

Venture’s Gauntlet – Bearhammer Games

– Bearhammer Games Talenoko (Tilt 5) – Blazing Griffin

– Blazing Griffin Viewfinder – Matt Stark

– Matt Stark Scathe – Damage State

CaptionAssist3D – Arboreta Games

– Arboreta Games LisNav – 3finery

– 3finery PURE4D – DI4D

– DI4D AdInMo – AdInMo

– AdInMo Game Maker Studio 2 – Opera

Rising Star

Matthew Aston – Firebolt Games

– Firebolt Games Briony Mckelvie – Blazing Griffin

– Blazing Griffin Ruth Carnegie – Snap Finger Click

– Snap Finger Click James Paton – Ant Workshop

– Ant Workshop Melissa Cocker – Hyper Luminal Games

– Hyper Luminal Games Jamie Ferguson – Arboreta Games

– Arboreta Games Rach Macpherson – Neon Hive

– Neon Hive Ruari McGhee – Blazing Griffin

– Blazing Griffin Kayla Wallace – Puny Astronaut

– Puny Astronaut Dominic Crofts – Ninja Kiwi

– Ninja Kiwi Brodie Templeton – Hyper Luminal Games

– Hyper Luminal Games Phoebe Anderson – Hyper Luminal Games

– Hyper Luminal Games Dominik Gawron – Cognitive Games

– Cognitive Games Charlotte Pang – Chirashi Games

– Chirashi Games Richard Wilson – Blackadders LLP

Spirit Of Scotland

Operation Pinkeye – Stormplay

– Stormplay Red Rampant – Eclectic Synthesis

– Eclectic Synthesis Aonar – Glasgow School of Art

– Glasgow School of Art SEvEN: Seven Voices, One Future – Glasgow University

– Glasgow University Skye Tales – Puny Astronaut

– Puny Astronaut Nae Danger VR – Pocket Sized Hands

Pure Quality

The Longest Walk – Alexander Tarvet

– Alexander Tarvet Beat Blocks – Playable Tech

– Playable Tech Bloons TD5 – Ninja Kiwi

– Ninja Kiwi BLINNK and the Vacuum of Space – Changing Day

– Changing Day Scathe – Damage State

Published in