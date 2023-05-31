Northern Regional College Science Student is 1 of 5 students from UK to secure a science scholarship in Sydney

Northern Regional College Science student, Georgia Rafferty, is one out of 5 students from UK who has been offered a scholarship to attend this year’s International Science School programme in Sydney, Australia.

Georgia Rafferty, a 18-year-old student studying Level 3 BTEC in Applied Science at the College’s Newtownabbey campus, applied for the science programme at the University of Sydney after receiving a communication from Nuffield Research Placement and decided to put her philosophy, ‘if you don’t apply, you never know’ to the test.

Georgia explains, “Last summer I completed a research project under the Nuffield Research Placement programme which opened the doors to further opportunities to develop my science skills and knowledge, one of which caught my attention was the science programme in Sydney. I immediately set to work in filling out the application form using my research work from my Nuffield Placement.

Last month Georgia received the news from the University of Sydney that she had been selected to participate in the science programme.

Georgia commented, “I was totally shocked. I actually cried when I received the offer email. I never thought I would get a scholarship at the prestigious Professor Harry Messel International Science School.

Georgia continued, “This is a dream come true! I get to spend 2 weeks with other science enthusiasts and meet and learn from amazing leading scientists from around the globe, including one of the UK’s leading fusion energy experts Professor Howard Wilson. Every day I will also get to walk through the labs and take part in experiments and different challenges. I would like to thank my lecturer, Anna who has been amazing support throughout the process.

Georgia has received five offers from university but is putting her university plans on hold for now as she explores her next steps.

The College is immensely proud of Georgia’s impressive achievements and are happy to have been a part of her educational journey.

At Northern Regional College we offer science qualifications from Level 2 to Level 4 across a range of our campuses.

