Northumberland College’s zoo at Kirkley Hall ranked among best in the country

Northumberland College’s specialist training zoo at Kirkley Hall Campus has been accredited by the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) recognising its high quality in animal welfare, conservation, education and research.

Northumberland College Zoo is among the first to be accredited under a new scheme launched by BIAZA which confirms the training facility ranks among the top zoos and aquariums in the country.

The comprehensive accreditation process included screenings by industry experts, questionnaires and documented evidence, a process which goes above and beyond the UK and Ireland’s zoo licensing inspection.

Part of the country’s top performing land-based college, Northumberland College Zoo is committed to nature and proud of its many achievements in conservation and animal care, including partnerships with the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP), Conservation and Rewilding Enterprise (CARE), Bush Dog Conservation Trust, Red Squirrels Northern England, and Northumberland Wildlife Trust.

The zoo gives students hands on experience in zoo management and livestock husbandry of over 100 species of animals including lemurs, marmosets, meerkats, bush dogs, Asian leopard cats and more, as well as a wide range of domestic, exotic and avian species.

Also open to the public, zoo visitors can meet the keepers and the students, learn about the animals and their habitats, and take part in a series of exciting, family activities such as feeding and handling experiences in beautiful Northumberland countryside.

Steven Sykes, Northumberland College Zoo’s Resource Manager said:

“Achieving BIAZA accreditation is a fantastic endorsement of the high standards we maintain across animal welfare, conservation, education and research.

“As one of the first organisations to achieve accreditation under the new scheme, it reflects the dedication and expertise of our staff and students and confirms Northumberland College Zoo’s place among the UK’s leading zoos and aquariums.

“We are incredibly proud of the hands-on learning opportunities we provide, alongside our contribution to important conservation projects and partnerships. This recognition is a testament to everyone’s hard work and inspires us to continue building on our success.”

Dr Jo Judge, the CEO of BIAZA congratulated Northumberland College Zoo on their achievement. She said:

“Receiving accredited status is not an easy thing to do. It is testament to the passion and hard work of every member of staff.”

“Our accreditation program means visitors can be sure that BIAZA zoos and aquariums are dedicated to looking after their animals to the highest standard and to inspirational work in conservation and education. We need zoos more than ever. We face a nature crisis, and we have the power to make a big difference.”

This prestigious accreditation follows Northumberland College Zoo being awarded Green Tourism accreditation for its outstanding commitment to sustainability, conservation and responsible environmental practice.

The UK’s leading sustainability accreditation body, Green Tourism champions environmentally friendly practices across businesses, hospitality and the wider tourism sector.

In 2023, BIAZA zoos and aquariums collectively welcomed 32 million visitors, whose visits supported 1650 conservation projects, 1.2 million educational sessions and 1,346 research projects. These ranged from conserving elephants in Nigeria to reintroducing harvest mice here in the UK and providing schools with camera traps to explore our native wildlife.