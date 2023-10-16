NUS Business School’s Executive MBA jumps eight spots to 16th position globally and remains 1st amongst Singaporean universities in Financial Times Executive MBA Rankings

The National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School’s Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme has leapfrogged eight spots to place 16th in the latest Financial Times (FT) EMBA ranking 2023. The programme also holds steady in the 1st position amongst the Singaporean autonomous universities.

The annual ranking is based on data collected using two surveys, the first completed by participating schools and the second by alumni who completed the EMBA programme in 2020. Key criteria include salary increase, career progression, diversity of faculty and students, course experience, quality of research, Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and carbon footprint, a new indicator in this year’s FT EMBA rankings.

Provide higher salary and career progression

Alumni of the NUS EMBA programme achieved nearly 60 percent increase in their salaries three years after graduation, reaching an average of US$376,706 per annum today, reflecting significant career advancement of our alumni as compared to their pre-EMBA status.

Maintain a strong international focus

The programme has a strong international focus, with classes conducted in eight cities across Asia Pacific. This moved up its international course experience rank by five places to 15th globally this year.

With an impressive score of 90 percent for international student diversity, up by 7 percent from last year, it further contributed to the international learning experience of the NUS EMBA students.

Advance in research and sustainability

The NUS EMBA made a significant leap to the 22nd spot in the FT research rank and firmly established itself in the top 30 for its world-class research and faculty members.

Furthermore, the programme showcased a strong commitment to sustainability in teaching, moving up to 24th place from last year’s 40th in the ESG rank. It also ranked 14th worldwide in the carbon footprint category.

Distinguished Professor Andrew Rose, Dean, NUS Business School, said,

“For our EMBA programme to be consistently ranked first in Singapore is no mean feat. It reflects the continuous commitment of our alumni, faculty, and staff to delivering world-class education and research, and fostering a diverse environment where our students can connect and thrive,”

“I am especially proud to witness our EMBA alumni achieving remarkable success in their careers. It is proof of our programme’s transformative impact on their professional journeys and ability to navigate the ever-changing global business landscape,” he added.

The Financial Times EMBA 2023 ranking can be found here.

