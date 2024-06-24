NWSLC College year finale at creative arts exhibition and fashion show

@nwslc_official Fashion students from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) have taken to the catwalk this week to showcase their work as part of the annual creative arts show at the college’s Hinckley Campus. Students were joined by friends, family, the executive team from NWSLC, college governors and local dignitaries at the culmination of a two-week-long series of events to mark the end of the academic year.

Final year students at the college’s creative arts campus were unveiling their work in art and design, fashion and textiles, games design, graphic design, journalism, interior design, performing arts, photography, and visual media.

Arts and media students unveiled an exhibition to showcase their work on the ‘Kaleidoscope’ theme. This display of student work has been curated as part of a collaboration between students across many creative disciplines with the help and support of local businesses including Hinckley design agency Brio Media.

Carrie-Anne Abdulai, Assistant Principal for Higher Education and Adults at NWSLC said, “Our celebration marks the culmination of a successful and dynamic academic year and is a significant milestone for all our students especially those who have completed their studies with us and are due to move on to exciting new opportunities. Their tutors and support colleagues have been reflecting on their progress with pride as we all see the evidence of students’ hard work and dedication.”

During the last year students have enjoyed experiences from working as part of the Grit Art Central outreach programme to visiting the prestigious Chanel exhibition at the V&A in London. Last week saw the performance of iconic ‘We Will Rock You’ stage show by performing arts and music students.

In May, theatrical makeup students excelled in the finals of the Association of Hairdressing and Beauty Therapists’ national skills competition where the college successfully won 18 medals and was named as Best Performing College in the country. Earlier this year, students shone at the Nuneaton Festival of Arts securing a Silver, Bronze and two Highly Commended awards.

In November 2023, students saw success in the national finals of the WorldSkills UK competition where the college collected 12 medals overall and was named as the lead college for foundation level skills. The creative arts were well represented amongst the medals tally and included two Gold medals for foundation media and four Bronze medals for graphic design and digital media reproduction.

This year, 32 semi-finalists from NWSLC are competing for a place in the WorldSkills UK finals. They will be showcasing their skills in disciplines including 3D digital games art, commercial makeup, graphic design and digital media production.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive, NWSLC said, “I would like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our entire creative team who have demonstrated unswerving dedication, professionalism and enthusiasm throughout the year in supporting our students to bring out the best of their skills. Special thanks are also due to Emmaus Leicestershire & Rutland who donated the denim clothing that forms the basis of the Year 1 fashion project ‘Concrete City’.”