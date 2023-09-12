OfS publishes first reports of quality assessment visits

The Office for Students (OfS) has today published the findings of two assessment visits focused on the quality of Business and Management courses at two universities.

The reports set out the advice of independent academic experts who carried out assessments for the OfS during the 2022-23 academic year. These assessments included on-site visits, with the teams considering a range of evidence, including from staff and students. The OfS will now consider whether any regulatory action is appropriate.

At the University of Bolton, the assessment team found areas of concern.

At London South Bank University, the assessment team found no areas of concern.

Reports published today set out findings for each of these providers.

Commenting, Susan Lapworth, chief executive of the OfS, said:

‘Students from all backgrounds are entitled to study on high quality courses which equip them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed after graduation. Ensuring this is the case is a central element of the OfS’s strategy.

‘Publication of these first assessment reports is an important milestone in the OfS’s regulation of quality in higher education. The reports have two purposes. First, they will drive improvement in individual institutions where assessment teams have found concerns. Second, they will prompt all universities and colleges to consider the quality of their courses, and to take action to make any necessary improvements ahead of potential regulatory intervention.

‘We are grateful to the academic colleagues from across the sector who have provided us with their valuable time and expert advice. We will now carefully consider their findings as we decide whether any further regulatory action is appropriate in individual cases.

‘We expect to publish the findings of further assessment visits in the coming weeks.’

