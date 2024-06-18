Ofsted finds students “flourish” at “outstanding” Elliott Hudson College.

Students flourish at this outstanding college,’ says Ofsted inspectors, after a recent visit to Elliott Hudson College(@EHCleeds).

The South Leeds based sixth form college, has received its second consecutive ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted judgement. Elliott Hudson College was awarded the top rating by Ofsted following an inspection in May 2024, which reported the College as continuing to be an Outstanding provider.

The inspectors were impressed by the progress of students in all areas of their development and praised the attitudes and behaviours of young people: ‘Students are highly motivated to learn and develop their individual skills and ambitions. Attendance is very high.’

The high quality of teaching in the college was also recognised: ‘Teachers are experts, both in their subjects and the craft of teaching.’

This is a significant milestone of the college, who have been determined to maintain a high quality of education and pastoral care for its students, while tackling challenges in social inequality. This was reflected in the report that commended the focus on social mobility: ‘Leaders and staff share the ethos that every student can succeed, regardless of their background or the difficulties that they may encounter.’

College leaders were praised for the shared ethos of success and inclusion within the college. The report found that ‘Students value the sense of community where they can be their authentic selves, celebrate their differences and rejoice in what makes them unique.’ which demonstrates the college’s dedication to building an inclusive, diverse and supportive community within Elliott Hudson College.

The college was praised for its exceptional commitment to the careers and destinations of students, with students benefitting from “high-quality careers advice and guidance and are prepared exceptionally well for their next steps.” Elliott Hudson College is proud of its wide range of industry, university and employability partners, which include Suzler, Credera, Career Ready, the Linikear Institute, Ahead Partnerships, Leeds Trinity University and the University of Bradford.

At the time of the inspection, the college has approximately 1,200 students in Year 12 and 13, and is expanding next September with an additional 200 places. It currently offers a wide range of A level and Vocational courses demonstrating the college’s commitment to providing options that prepare students for their chosen future destinations.

This result comes at an exciting time for the sixth form college as it has announced new expansion plans in 2024. It is investing £4.8 million into expanding its current footprint by approximately 11,300 sq ft, with the addition of state-of-the-art classrooms, study areas, offices, and a seminar and lecture hall.

Lee Styles, Principal said:

“Our staff and students work incredibly hard to create a community in which all can thrive and therefore we all take immense pride from what is written in this Ofsted report. Whilst brief, the report encapsulates the essence of our college, what we believe in, and the quality of the provision.

“I wanted to express my gratitude to our incredible staff team, our wonderful students and all our other partners. Great things can only be achieved through a team approach, and we hope that the wider community and our partners share in our sense of pride over this exceptional report.”