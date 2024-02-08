Opening Minds Opening Doors Podcast Released on Women in STEM.

The latest Opening Minds Opening Doors Podcast released this week is all about women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and it has been timed to coincide with the International Day of Women and Girls in Science on the 11th of February. The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is implemented by UNESCO and UN Women and serves as a reminder that women and girls play a critical role in science and technology communities and that their participation should be strengthened.

These issues are discussed in this Podcast by MacKenzie Murray, Senior Vice President and Director of Faria Education Limited (UK), Sunny Lu, a Programme Executive at Rolls Royce and Karen Rose, Director of Partnerships and Organisational Development at E-ACT.

These three inspiring women talk about their female role models, stereotypes around STEM jobs, how to be confident of your place in a male-dominated industry, how things have changed in the last decade and why it’s important to encourage girls to consider a wide range of careers.

Although STEM professions are widely regarded as central to the economy, gender equality in those industries is yet to be achieved. There is a wide gap between girls and boys who study STEM subjects beyond GCSE (35% of girls and 80% of boys). When it comes to university, just 25% of graduates in STEM subjects are women.

To tackle some of the challenges of the modern world, from climate change to improving healthcare, talent needs to be harnessed from everywhere and that means getting more girls working in STEM careers. It is also important to encourage more girls into the sector as many of the jobs of the future will be STEM-related. Ensuring women occupy STEM spaces will also help to ensure their perspectives and needs are represented properly.

Opening Minds Opening Doors is a brand new inspirational education podcast created by E-ACT, a family of 28 academies. Each podcast theme, and featured guests, have been carefully chosen to cover a range of topics relevant to students, parents and those working in education.

Karen Rose, Director of People, Partnerships and Organisational Development at E-ACT said:

“It was brilliant to take part in this inspirational episode with two such successful women from the STEM world. At E-ACT we want to make sure every young person learns about the opportunities that are available to them, however, this is particularly important when it comes to encouraging girls to take up the STEM subjects that will enable them to pursue the careers of the future.”

Published in