Oracle Red Bull Racing Supporting the MK Innovates STEM Festival 2023

Milton Keynes College October 10, 2023
0 Comments
For the second year, Oracle Red Bull Racing is excited to be supporting the 2023 MK Innovates STEM Festival, on 12-13 October, alongside other Milton Keynes based companies.

This event is a unique opportunity for organisations specialised in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM), to provide an insight to the local community, schools and colleges into the varied education paths and careers available.

Thursday’s event will be focused on adults, particularly women, looking for new opportunities in STEM.

We will host a stand, joined by a number of volunteers from across the Team. Three of our female engineers will be taking part in a panel discussion at 10am, titled: “How did you get into F1”. You can register here to attend the event.

Friday 13th October is aimed at students aged 5-18 years attending with teachers. The Team and our partners, Milton Keynes College, both have interactive stands, providing an opportunity to talk about this exciting new project, set to launch in 2024 on our Technology Campus.

Targeted at nine to 14-year-olds, the Education Centre aims to open the world of motorsport to a wider demographic, attracting students into STEM and to raise awareness of the opportunities these specialisations provide.

Our partners, Milton Keynes College Group, will develop a curriculum where the learning content will be aligned to the UK National Curriculum. The Centre sets to encourage young people to pursue their passion beyond GCSE level (or equivalent), where, according to research, much of the diversity is lost.

Published in: Education, Social impact
Milton Keynes College

