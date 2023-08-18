Oxford University beckons for hard-working Deeside learners

DEESIDE students will begin life at one of the world’s leading universities in the coming weeks.

Coleg Cambria learners Phoebe Davies and Georgia Scarisbrick have secured places at Oxford University following exceptional A Level results.

Phoebe, from Hope, is to study for a degree in Archaeology and Anthropology after receiving A*s in Drama, English Literature, Maths, and an A in the Welsh Baccalaureate (Skills Challenge) certificate.

A former pupil at Castell Alun High School, the 18 year-old said: “I am looking forward to studying Archaeology and Anthropology at Oxford, it’s a dream come true and I’m really excited about it.”

Georgia, 18, from Flint, achieved A*s in Politics and English Literature, an A in History and the Welsh Baccalaureate.

An ex-pupil of the town’s high school, she will begin a BA in History and Politics next month and said: “I am really looking forward to beginning my studies at Oxford, it’s amazing to have been successful in getting in there.

“My dream has always been to go into politics, which will certainly be interesting! My family are all so proud, we can’t believe it but are absolutely delighted.”

Georgia added: “I am so thankful to everyone at Deeside, if I hadn’t come here, I probably would have never applied. They helped me so much with mock interviews and my personal statement and I’ll always be grateful.”

Head of Deeside Sixth Form Centre Miriam Riddell said it is the first time the Connah’s Quay site has had two students secure places at the university in the same year and wished them luck for the future.

