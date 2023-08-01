Parenta Ranked 11th Best Childcare Blog in the World & Secures 2nd Place in the UK

Parenta, the UK’s leading solutions provider to the early years sector, has been ranked the 11th best childcare blog by users of Feedspot, the internet’s largest human-curated database of bloggers and podcasts. In addition, the recognition of being one of the only two blogs from the UK featured in the global top 20 is particularly impressive; Parenta’s blog has grown over the past few years and has emerged as a trusted and valuable resource for childhood education professionals, and parents alike here in the UK.

Feedspot’s evaluation, which curates content from thousands of blogs on the web, ranks by traffic, social media following and freshness. Parenta’s commitment to delivering timely, insightful, and evidence-based advice and guidance has clearly earned the company this global recognition, reinforcing its position as a go-to resource in the childcare industry.

Speaking from the company’s HQ in Kent, England, CEO Allan Presland said;

“We are thrilled and honoured to be recognised as the 11th best childcare blog globally by Feedspot. The acknowledgement of our blog’s influence and credibility is a testament to our team’s dedication to providing high-quality, relevant content for our readers. Moreover, being ranked as the 2nd best childcare blog in the UK further motivates us to continue our mission of changing children’s lives.

“The success of Parenta’s blog can be attributed to a combination of industry expertise, extensive research, and a genuine passion for promoting early childhood development – it really has established itself as an invaluable companion for anyone invested in nurturing the next generation.”

