Parents invited to tour school after exciting unveiling

The oversubscribed Hart School in Rugeley has revealed that it will invite prospective new parents and pupils to take a tour of their facilities following an exciting unveiling.

The Creative Education Trust school on the edge of Cannock Chase, is building a next-generation, net-zero building as part of a £2.5million expansion to help meet demand for places at the school, which is ranked in the top five first-choice secondary schools for Year 6 parents in Staffordshire.

The latest investment will see the creation of three new science labs and an additional 2,000sqm of social space for pupils at the school, with further developments in the pipeline.

It comes after the school, which extended its 2022 to 23 pupil intake to meet demand and whose motto is “We Can, We Will, We Do”, revealed it is oversubscribed for a second consecutive year.

Open evenings to be held following completion of net zero building

The new net zero building is set to be completed in August and the school has revealed it will hold its 2023-2024 intake open evenings to allow parents and pupils to see the exciting new addition as well as other existing facilities at the school, which include an all-weather leisure dome, in October.

There will be two Year 6 opening evenings which will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 5pm-6.30pm, and Wednesday, October 5, 6pm-7.30pm.

And the Year 12 opening evening will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 5pm-7pm.

For more information on the Penkridge Bank Road secondary school, which is rated good by Ofsted, please visit https://www.hartschool.org.uk/ or follow them on social media @thehartschool, email [email protected] or call 01889 802440 (during term-time).

