Parents urged to access free training and support during Number Confidence Week

To celebrate National Number Confidence Week (6-10 November), Stoke on Trent College, in partnership with Stoke-on-Trent City Council, is encouraging parents across the city to access free numeracy courses and support.

Stoke by Numbers is part of the government’s national programme, Multiply, which will help adults across Stoke-on-Trent improve their ability to understand and use maths in daily life.

Whilst the programme is open to all eligible adults across the city, this specific campaign focuses on the benefits number confidence can give parents – from supporting children with their learning and managing household finances, to boosting job prospects.

Lisa Capper MBE, Principal and CEO of Stoke on Trent College who are leading on the programme commented:

“We know that, across our City, parents are working incredibly hard to raise children, in busy households, whilst working at the same time and sometimes it can be challenging to find time to improve their own skills to help them progress in work but also to help their children with homework and reading, writing and numeracy. We are offering these free programmes and courses to support parents who want to help their children and help themselves.”

Sam Sims, Chief Executive of National Numeracy said:

“Numbers are everywhere in our daily lives, and feeling confident to use them can be a game-changer. It can mean being able to spot a genuine bargain at the shops, apply for a new job, or help your kids with their homework. Feeling confident with numbers makes it easier to build number skills. And building number skills helps us make good decisions in life, at home and at work. That’s why our Number Confidence Week campaign is all about taking that first step…building confidence. This November we have heaps of free, fun and useful resources, tips and advice on our website, please join us!”

To learn more about Stoke by Numbers, the free support in place and to find a learning location near you, visit stokebynumbers.co.uk

Published in