POLIMI Graduate School of Management completes prestigious BSIS Impact Assessment

POLIMI Graduate School of Management (@polimi) has successfully completed the BSIS (Business School Impact System) assessment process, confirming its important role at an international level in the academic and social arena.

BSIS is a tool promoted by the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) − one of the three most important accreditation bodies in the world − which assesses the impact of business schools on their geographical areas and society as a whole. Through this process, the School has seen its commitment to contributing positively to society through academic, research and collaboration activities with local businesses and institutions certified and measured.

The BSIS assessment is a crucial tool for assessing the impact of business schools on the surrounding environment and provides a comprehensive framework for understanding the contribution of academic institutions to their socio-economic context.

The impact of business schools is analysed in seven main areas: financial, including both the school’s direct budget and the indirect financial flow generated in the region; educational, reflecting the influence of programmes on the local management community; business development, including the creation of new businesses and support for existing services; intellectual, through the output of the teaching staff and the contribution to local cultural life; within the regional ecosystem, involving the teaching staff and participants in public life and integration with other institutions; social, relating to CSR policies and sustainable development integrated into teaching and management; and image, assessing the school’s local, national and international reputation and its effect on the impact zone.

The BSIS assessment recognised the School’s strong capabilities in all the areas considered.

Starting from its product portfolio aligned with the country’s areas of excellence, the School has proven to uniquely integrate management, technology and humanities, thus creating an innovative and stimulating learning environment.

The assessment also highlighted the importance of key projects launched by the School to promote social innovation and address global challenges. Prominent among these projects are “Leave Your Mark”, which gives non-profit organisations the opportunity to benefit from the pro bono work of faculty, alumni and students, and the “Innova Europe” and “SoM Prize for SDGs” challenges, which respectively recognise SDG-based start-ups founded by students and alumni from top European business schools, and the work of our alumni to solve contemporary social challenges.

In addition, the School is actively committed to supporting the fight against climate change and promoting environmental sustainability. Through initiatives such as the financing of projects in countries such as India, Madagascar and Ecuador, and the financial support received from the Italian Ministry of University and Research for the HumanTech − Humans and Technology project, the School is positioned as a reference point in the field of sustainability and innovation.

“We are fully aware of the importance of training new generations of informed and responsible leaders. Over the years, we have revolutionised our way of being and launched numerous projects that instil the spark in the minds and actions of our students and alumni to create a better future.

It is an ambitious and challenging road, but one that we are pursuing with determination and passion, with the contribution of every member of our ecosystem.

We have already done a great deal, but we can and want to do so much more. Thanks to the BSIS assessment, we now have a valuable tool and an ally not only to measure scientifically what we have achieved so far, but also to design new trajectories to contribute to the creation of an equitable and inclusive society” – Vittorio Chiesa, President − POLIMI Graduate School of Management.