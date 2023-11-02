Powys Business Awards 2023

Students and Staff from Newtown College Catering department prepared, cooked and served a delicious three-course meal for 230 guests at the 2023 Powys Business Awards on Friday 20th October.

The Awards ceremony held at The Hafren Theatre showcases the diverse range of successful enterprises in the county. The event is organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG) with support from sponsors. The overall Powys Business of the Year Award sponsored by Powys County Council was won by Radnor Hills.

The awards, which began in 2009, were presented for the third time by BBC Wales presenter Claire Summers. Newtown and District Male Voice Choir provided the entertainment.

NPTC Group of Colleges sponsored the People Development Award, won by Pave Aways.

Kathryn Dunstyn, Director of Partnerships at NPTC Group of Colleges who presented the Award said

“This is an appropriate award for the college to sponsor, it’s what we stand for, the development of our students to reach their potential.” She also paid tribute to the hard work of the catering students who cooked a wonderful meal under the stewardship of Head Chef Shaun Bailey and successfully served guests throughout the evening under the leadership of Head of School for Catering, Agriculture and Horticulture Sue Lloyd-Jones.

