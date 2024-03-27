Moulton College appoints new Principal and CEO

Moulton College has appointed a new Principal and CEO. Oliver Symons will join the Northamptonshire-based college in July, succeeding Corrie Harris who is joining Loughborough College.

Oliver, who is currently Deputy Principal at Wiltshire College & University Centre, has a wealth of experience in the FE sector and is well known to Moulton College through his previous work with Landex, the national body for land-based colleges and universities. He was selected from a strong list of candidates following an extensive selection process involving students, staff, employers and the governing body.

Oliver says:

“It is a privilege to be joining Moulton College as the new Principal and Chief Executive. Captaining ‘Team Moulton’ will be an honour and I look forward to working alongside all the talented and dedicated staff to foster a culture of excellence, innovation, and inclusivity, where every student has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

“We will build upon the college’s rich legacy, leading towards a future of continued success through meaningful collaboration with our students, staff and governors as well as the many employers and stakeholders within the communities we serve. I believe in the potential of Moulton College to be recognised as Outstanding, providing high-quality education and training that transforms lives and meets local, regional and national skills priorities. The opportunity to lead what I consider to be one of the leading specialist colleges in the country, in what is such a pivotal time for the sector, is one that I am thrilled about and relishing the challenge.”

David McVean, Chair of Governors at Moulton College adds:

“Oliver is the perfect appointment to build on the transformational progress that has happened at the College since Corrie Harris took over five years ago. The College is now financially stable and focused on ensuring that every student has the best possible experience and opportunity to achieve their full potential.

“I look forward to welcoming Oliver to Moulton College and wish him every success in his new role.”