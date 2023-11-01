Shopping Cart

Product Design students get creative with poppy pins

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) November 1, 2023
0 Comments
A team of Product Design students from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) have been using their creative and technical skills to raise awareness and funds for the Royal British Legion.

Students were given a brief to work on behalf of the British Legion to create a piece of artwork for Remembrance Day using enamel poppies left over from previous years.

In response to the brief, students created a selection of poignant sculptures using a range of specialist equipment and techniques. The sculptures will now be used as a backdrop for Public Services learners who will be selling poppies and new poppy pins in Coopers Square and Asda in Burton on the lead up to Remembrance Day.

In addition, Public Services students will also take part in a remembrance parade and service to mark Armistice Day on Saturday 11th November. The event will see 40 students from the College’s Public Services course marching in their uniform through the Memorial Gardens outside the College, culminating in a two-minute silence and the laying of a wreath at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month.

Bill Moorley, Creative Lecturer at BSDC said:

“We’re delighted to have taken part in this project on behalf of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal. Students put in a lot of research to create sculptures that met the brief. The College is always looking for ways to work with local employers and organisations to give our learners real work experience, while benefitting the local community at the same time.”

Published in: Education, Social impact
Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC)

