ISACA Joins forces with Erasmus+ for SHE@CYBER Project

ISACA’s strategic involvement in SHE@CYBER Project signals a commitment to closing the gender gap and building a diverse cybersecurity workforce

ISACA, a global association advancing individuals and organisations in the pursuit of digital trust, proudly announces its participation in the Erasmus+ program’s SHE@CYBER project. This initiative, under the EC Cooperation partnerships in vocational education and training, is a concerted effort to address the cybersecurity skills gap in Europe, with a particular focus on empowering women and underrepresented groups in the field.

The SHE@CYBER project, coordinated by Vernian RTI – Research, Technology and Innovation, is a comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing Europe’s cybersecurity resilience and championing diversity within the sector. The project’s objectives include developing a roadmap for vocational education and training (VET) in cybersecurity, creating open-access professional training programs, and promoting a cybersecurity mindset across Europe.

“Our involvement in the SHE@CYBER project is a testament to ISACA’s commitment to closing the gender gap and building a diverse cybersecurity workforce,” said Chris Dimitriadis, Chief Global Strategy Officer of ISACA. “By leveraging our expertise in education, training, and certification, we aim to empower individuals—especially women—from non-technical backgrounds to thrive in this critical field.”

The project is set to deliver sustainable VET training programs in five European countries, utilising innovative online curriculum and industry-oriented training approaches. It will also address the specific need to attract female trainees and support their understanding of the professional opportunities within the digital landscape.

“The collaboration between ISACA and the Erasmus+ program through the SHE@CYBER project is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and secure digital Europe. The initiative’s focus on education and training will not only fill the cybersecurity talent gap but also ensure that the workforce is equipped to handle the challenges of our increasingly digital world.”

ISACA’s unique position as the only organisation of its type involved with the European Union on such initiatives underscores the importance of this partnership. With more than 50 years of experience and a presence in 188 countries, ISACA brings a wealth of knowledge and resources to the SHE@CYBER project, aligning with its mission to support IT education and career pathways for under-resourced and underrepresented populations.

The SHE@CYBER project aligns with the Erasmus+ program’s policy priorities, including addressing digital transformation, adapting VET to labour market needs, and increasing the attractiveness of VET. By creating synergies across different fields of education, training, youth, and sport, the project has the potential to make a significant impact on these areas.

This announcement is the latest made by ISACA in its continued efforts to reduce the cybersecurity skills gap. Last year, the association offered 20,000 free memberships for European students to access ISACA’s network and thus its resources, credentials, training materials and events. This includes connecting organisations with potential candidates to complete their workforce. In addition, ISACA pledged to increase the reach of its training and credentials in Europe and to surpass 46,000 individuals certified under the European Cybersecurity Competency Framework mapping.

For more information about ISACA’s role in the SHE@CYBER project and its objectives, please visit here.