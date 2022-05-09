The University of Law announces exclusive partnership with CILEX

The University of Law (ULaw) has secured a new partnership with specialist professional legal qualifications provider the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEX)to provide a four-year part time online LLB aligned with the CILEX Professional Qualification (CPQ).

The LLB (CILEX) is particularly aimed at students who wish to go on to qualify as CILEX Lawyers, authorised to practise unsupervised in a specialist area of law. This programme allows students to complete the first two stages of the CPQ – Foundation stage and Advanced stage – with the option of moving on to the final, Professional stage by the time they graduate. It is also suitable for students who wish to pursue a career in the legal or wider commercial sector and have the desire/need to complete their degree online.

Students will be requiredto become CILEX members to be accepted onto the degree and will then enjoy the benefits of membership throughout their studies. They will completesome additional CILEX modules simultaneously with their degree studiesand be able to develop their professional network with CILEX, giving them a head start in their career.

The LLB (CILEX) has a practical focus, with employability integrated into the programme. As a student progresses, subject to meeting CILEX requirements, their professional status will be recognised and they will be designated as a CILEX Paralegal. At graduation they will not only be awarded the LLB but also, subject to completion of the additional CILEX modules and professional experience requirements, be recognised as a CILEX Advanced Paralegal.

The course will deliver an insight into critical legal topics and develop knowledge and understanding of key concepts in a practical environment. Students will have practical issues raised and develop relevant skills of analysis, research, problem-solving and communication skills.

By becoming CILEX members, students on the programme will have access to themyCareer portal and a catalogue of CPD and other learning material,the opportunityto attend networking and CPD events,a copy of the quarterly award-winningCILEX Journal, policy updates and technical guidance.

David Cameron, Director of Education at CILEX, said:

“The demand for a new kind of lawyer is on the rise. The industry needs specialist lawyers, who are work-ready from day one with the skills to meet the changing needs of the modern legal market.We aim, in partnership with ULaw, to provide this specialist degree course to help shape the future of the legal industryand bring more specialist lawyers into the fold.”

Professor Joanna Ballard, ProVice-Chancellor Education at ULaw, said:

“Weare delighted to be partnering with CILEX to provide a specialist LLB for future lawyers. The work CILEX has done inwidening access to legal education, training and the whole legal industry, is ground-breaking and we are delighted to be joining forces in developing new and more flexible routes into the profession.”

For more information about ULaw, please visit https://www.law.ac.uk/about/

