Say Adios to language learning as you know it: new virtual reality platform allows UK students to travel to Spain from their front room

Leading tutoring platform, GoStudent, set to revolutionise language learning for students in the UK, with launch of GoStudent VR

GoStudent, one of the world’s leading tutoring providers and education platforms, is continuing to hone its personalised learning offering with the launch of GoStudent VR in the UK – an immersive, tutor-led, VR language learning platform that is set to transform how students engage with new languages.

The launch comes after research from GoStudent’s Future of Education Report 2023 found that 81% of UK children think technology makes it easier to learn, with 77% believing it fuels creativity. Three quarters (74%) of 14 – 16-year-olds in the UK feel confident about being surrounded by new tech, while the majority want to see even more advanced tech in the curriculum.

The innovative platform offers tutor-led group language learning experiences for students aged 13+ in virtual reality, immersing students in ‘real-life’ settings to bolster their foreign language fluency and confidence. Tutors seamlessly join from their desktops, with students having the flexibility to engage via VR headset or desktop, catering to the unique needs of both parties.

The UK findings follow a wider trend in Europe. Four in five (80%) of 14-16 year-olds expressed an interest in using the Metaverse as an educational tool, with two thirds (64%) of them believing the Metaverse will make education more fun, while more than half (57%) believe that they will learn more effectively thanks to the Metaverse.

Despite enthusiasm from students, the same report found that only 13% of students across Europe are currently using VR at school. With the introduction of GoStudentVR to UK shores, that is set to change. UK students aged 13+ can now learn Spanish – the first language available on the UK platform – after research showed Spanish is set to become the most popular A-level language in England and is forecasted to overtake French as the most popular language at GCSE by 2026.

Parkwood Academy in Sheffield is the first school in the UK to test the new platform. Gemma Cottingham, Principal of E-ACT Parkwood Academy said

“I think it’s so important that students have the opportunity to learn languages in a more conversational manner, where they don’t feel scared to speak a different language and have the freedom behind the VR headset to make mistakes and learn from them.”

GoStudent VR has been created in collaboration with Immerse, an award-winning VR training platform, and supported by Meta via a hardware donation of Meta Quest 2 VR headsets. The platform holds a maximum class size of just seven students, allowing for personalised and attentive tutoring. It aims to make language learning not only effective but also fun and engaging, boosting students’ confidence and fluency in ‘real-world situations’.



Felix Ohswald, CEO and co-founder of GoStudent, Europe’s highest-valued EdTech company, said:

“Having seen the impact GoStudent VR has had on students in the DACH region, we are excited to be launching in the UK, where we know appetite for new, tech-driven learning methods is high. The launch in the UK with the introduction of learning Spanish as a language, means we’re opening doors for students to embrace one of the world’s most spoken languages, in a virtual, immersive setting.

We’ve transformed the traditional classroom into an engaging playground where students can experience, interact with, and learn languages in ways that are both fun and effective. That will always be our mission and we’re confident that GoStudent VR helps us further provide innovative and personalised learning experiences to students.”

The launch comes on the back of GoStudent VR’s successful English lessons rollout in the DACH region in June 2023.

Christina, an English tutor using GoStudent VR, says:

“It’s been truly rewarding to see students break out of their shells in this virtual space. They’re not just learning a language; they’re gaining confidence and experiencing the joy of learning. Observing their progress and seeing them flourish in such an interactive environment reaffirms the transformative power of immersive education.”

