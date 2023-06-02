Shopping Cart

From education to employment

School celebrates another national sports champ amongst its pupils

Justine June 2, 2023
0 Comments

A Staffordshire school is celebrating clocking up yet another national champion amongst its talented pupils.

Year 11 student Harry McAulay, from The Hart School in Rugeley, has secured what’s been described as a “phenomenal” and “amazing” sporting first.

Harry, of Rugeley, competed in the GKR (Go-Kan-Ryu) Karate UK National Tournament in the under 18s open black belt division and walked away as the National Champion in Kata.

Celebrating Harry’s win, while he was representing Region 25 Wolverhampton and the Central Zone, a spokesperson for his Rugeley dojo said: “This is a first for our area in GKR Karate and a phenomenal achievement.”

Harry’s achievement is a first

Proud national champ Harry McAulay

Principal Ms Rachael Sandham said:

“Here at The Hart School we are keen to celebrate the successes of our pupils both inside and outside school.

“We are incredibly proud of Harry’s sporting achievement. We are told that this is a first for our area in GKR Karate which is an amazing achievement. Well done Harry.”

Harry is not the first sporting success among pupils at The Hart School, which is part of Creative Education Trust. They’ve also celebrated having students who are world champion kickboxers and national kumite champions, amongst others.

Education
