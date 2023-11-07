SERC Enterprise Challenge 2023 Winners Crowned 

A student company, Not a Pot, have won South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) PBL (Project Based Learning) Enterprise Challenge 2023 competition.

After fierce competition, SERC student company Not a Pot, based in the College’s Bangor Campus, were crowned champions, with each member receiving a Lenovo tablet. The Level 3 Business students, Rebeka Jaunlinina (18, Bangor), Natan Wallis-Mckimm (17, Bangor), Josh Routledge (17 Bangor) and Jonah Porter (17 Dundonald) take pre-loved clothing and accessories and turn them into quirky plant holders bursting with personality. At the heart of Not a Pot’s mission is reducing plastic waste and using circular economy principles in the development of their fun-filled product.

Nine finalist groups went head-to-head to pitch their business ideas to the judges – Matt Gillespie – Urban Excel, Nancy Brown – Ulster University, Robert Ferguson – Four Gears Media and Liz Barron – Screen Skills NI – in a Dragons’ Den style final. The winning team needed to demonstrate how their idea was innovative, creative and involved strong teamwork with the viability of the business idea also taken into consideration.

The runners up were SERC student companies Anti-Spike and Nicotine Nemesis, both based in Downpatrick Campus, whose members each received wireless earphones.

SERC Senior Innovation Advisor Dearbhla Knight commented:

“The Expo Final really showcases the incredible work that takes place behind the scenes by our students and staff here in SERC, and how Project Based Learning and entrepreneurship are at the heart of what we do. Over 400 projects were narrowed down to just nine finalists, which was no easy task. The finalists all performed exceptionally, and everyone was bowled over by the quality of their projects, their presentation skills, and the confidence they showed presenting to our panel of judges, which to add to the pressure, was also streamed live. We are grateful to our fantastic judges for giving their time, and to our colleagues from across the College who helped to make the event such an amazing success.”

