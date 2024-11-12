Skills Bootcamps support government’s school nursery expansion plans

The Skills Network, welcomes the Labour government’s announcement of a £15 million investment in school-based nurseries, helping to address the skills shortage that the sector is facing.

The education provider’s Skills Bootcamp in Early Years Educator, a government-funded programme that runs up to 12-weeks, equips individuals with the essential skills and knowledge needed to work in early years settings. This training supports employers, such as school-based nurseries, with a readily available pipeline of qualified professionals.

Skills Bootcamps are proving to be successful with a wide range of employers including Kids Planet Nurseries, a leading childcare provider, has experienced the positive impact of this firsthand.

Gill Mason, Training Academy Director, shared:

“The early years sector faces a significant skills gap, with high turnover rates and difficulty retaining staff that deliver high quality care and education. The Skills Network’s Skills Bootcamps are playing a crucial role in addressing this challenge. By providing targeted training and qualifications, these programmes aim to equip individuals with the necessary skills to succeed in the sector and provide them with a good taster as to what to expect in the role.”

These Skills Bootcamps are also benefiting individuals looking to upskill or reskill as part of their career path. Lia Norman, a Skills Bootcamp in Early Years Educator graduate, successfully secured a Level 3 apprenticeship at a nursery after completing the programme. She comments on her experience:

“I decided to enrol in the Skills Bootcamp in Early Years Educator course with The Skills Network after a recommendation from a friend. I really enjoyed the content of the course and the flexibility around learning that it provided. I have implemented everything that I learned during this into my current role as an apprentice.”

Skills Bootcamps offer a structured approach to training and recruitment, allowing employers to identify suitable candidates efficiently. This contributes to improved retention rates and a more robust early years workforce, critical to closing the existing skills gap in the early years sector. Graduates of The Skills Network’s Skills Bootcamp in Early Years Educator gain an accelerated pathway to a Level 3 Apprenticeship with Ofsted-outstanding Hawk Training.

Sharon Chadd, Head of Skills Bootcamps Quality at The Skills Network, added:

“Skills Bootcamps are a game-changer for the early years education sector. By addressing retention issues and equipping individuals with the skills to deliver high-quality education, we’re contributing to a more promising future for both educators and the children they care for.

“Schools have the flexibility to utilise existing staff across reception and early primary years for this expansion, making Skills Bootcamps an ideal upskilling tool to deliver this broader early years workforce.”