SME innovation through the lens of ancient myths – public lecture

Professor Nicholas Theodorakopoulos will explore the transformation in the perception of SMEs since the 1970s

He will explain the significance of theory-driven design and delivery of interventions for building the capacity of SMEs to innovate

The lecture will take place on Thursday 18 January 2024 at Aston Business School from 1800 hrs.

Aston University entrepreneurship expert, Professor Nicholas Theodorakopoulos, will be giving his inaugural lecture at Aston Business School on Thursday 18 January 2024.

In his talk SME Innovation, Theory-Driven Intervention, and Ancient Myths Professor Theodorakopoulos will explore the transformation in the perception of SMEs, from being viewed as an anachronism in the 1970s to becoming the driving engine of innovation and a prominent feature of public policy worldwide.

Professor Theodorakopoulos will explore the significance of theory-driven design and delivery of interventions for building the capacity of SMEs to innovate and will explain that these are not just academic pursuits, but essential tools for developing replicable and impactful intervention programmes on a national and international scale.

He will also present a compelling example of a successful intervention that he has run with colleagues for almost a decade in the West Midlands region.

Professor Theodorakopoulos said:

“The paradigm shift in SME perception necessitates a robust approach to fostering effective SME development ecosystems, not least through Research and Innovation policies.

“A critical component of this policy domain lies in strengthening collaboration and knowledge exchange between universities and SMEs, often achieved through targeted interventions.

“I look forward to drawing upon an ancient myth as a metaphor for the significance of knowing not just ‘what works’, but also ‘how it works’, in university-SME interventions.”

The lecture is open to the public and free to attend in person or online. The in person event will be followed by a drinks reception.

