Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Solihulll College & University Centre celebrates first ever T-Level results 

Solihull College & University Centre August 17, 2023
0 Comments

Students are celebrating after receiving Solihull College & University Centre’s first ever T-Level results, with several students heading off to university and into their chosen career. 

The students have completed the 2-year T-Level in Digital Production, Design and Development, which covers all aspects of computing.  

T-Levels are new vocational courses which involve students spending up to 9 weeks in their chosen industry alongside studying in the classroom. The qualifications have been designed with employers to give young people the skills that the industry needs. 

Almost 80% achieved either a Merit or Distinction grade. A Distinction grade is the equivalent to 3 ‘A’s at A-Level. Course leader, Simon Hunt, comments: “The students have worked really hard and this has been reflected in their great results. The course prepares them with comprehensive industry experience and the companies involved have had nothing but praise for our students.” 

Student Imaan has received the required grade for his degree apprenticeship with CapGemini and is off to the University of Sheffield to study Software Engineering. He says: “Originally I wanted to go down the cyber security route but after learning data analysis skills and then putting them into practice at my industrial placement with Balfour Beatty, I realised that was what I wanted to do – hopefully leading to consultancy.” 

Similarly, Yusuf is now counting down the days until he starts his degree apprenticeship with Royal London. He says: “The course content and work experience has provided me with enough experience to thrive at interviews. My apprenticeship wouldn’t have been possible without my T-Level.” 

The College is now offering several T-Levels including Education and Childcare, Health, and Science with more on the way in the coming years.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Topics: ,
Solihull College & University Centre

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .