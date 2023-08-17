Solihulll College & University Centre celebrates first ever T-Level results 

Students are celebrating after receiving Solihull College & University Centre’s first ever T-Level results, with several students heading off to university and into their chosen career.

The students have completed the 2-year T-Level in Digital Production, Design and Development, which covers all aspects of computing.

T-Levels are new vocational courses which involve students spending up to 9 weeks in their chosen industry alongside studying in the classroom. The qualifications have been designed with employers to give young people the skills that the industry needs.

Almost 80% achieved either a Merit or Distinction grade. A Distinction grade is the equivalent to 3 ‘A’s at A-Level. Course leader, Simon Hunt, comments: “The students have worked really hard and this has been reflected in their great results. The course prepares them with comprehensive industry experience and the companies involved have had nothing but praise for our students.”

Student Imaan has received the required grade for his degree apprenticeship with CapGemini and is off to the University of Sheffield to study Software Engineering. He says: “Originally I wanted to go down the cyber security route but after learning data analysis skills and then putting them into practice at my industrial placement with Balfour Beatty, I realised that was what I wanted to do – hopefully leading to consultancy.”

Similarly, Yusuf is now counting down the days until he starts his degree apprenticeship with Royal London. He says: “The course content and work experience has provided me with enough experience to thrive at interviews. My apprenticeship wouldn’t have been possible without my T-Level.”

The College is now offering several T-Levels including Education and Childcare, Health, and Science with more on the way in the coming years.

Published in