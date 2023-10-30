St Dunstan’s College wins prestigious fundraising award

St Dunstan’s College, south London, is delighted to reveal it has been honoured for its fundraising at the Independent Schools of the Year Awards 2023.

The College was awarded Outstanding Fundraising Achievement of the Year at the ceremony, which took place in central London and brought together educators from across the country.

Speaking about the award, St Dunstan’s Director of Development, Isabelle Blake-James, explained:

‘We were thrilled to win the award for Outstanding Fundraising Achievement of the Year. Raising £1M in just under three years since the initial set up of the College’s first Development Office is something we can all be proud of. But above all, it is knowing how many disadvantaged and deserving children from Lewisham borough who have benefited from a bursary which is truly heartwarming.

‘We can only thank our generous donors for winning this award which belongs to them first and foremost.’

Despite the challenges of the last three years, the Development Office has continued to raise money which go towards the school’s charity and community outreach, including bursaries and local partnerships. Most recently, the office held its first telephone campaign raising more than £100,000 in two weeks.

The latest award comes at an exciting time for the College. Earlier this year, the College was named Most Progressive Independent School in London at the Private Education Awards, and last year the school won Independent Senior School of the Year at the Tes Schools Awards, which are known as the Oscars of Education.

Judge David James has worked in independent schools for over 20 years and is an experienced inspector for the Independent Schools Inspectorate. He said:

‘There’s a very clear and coherent vision of what they want to do, both with the curriculum and the local community.

‘The head is asking interesting questions of the sector, including areas like privilege and responsibility, which go beyond the usual platitudes. It’s a really interesting school in a tough market, trying to not just survive but actually make something different for the children and families they’re working with.’

