Stafford College fuels the future of motorsport with industry event

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) recently highlighted the exciting world of motorsports by hosting an event at Stafford College, bringing together learners, families, and prospective students. The interactive evening offered attendees the chance to connect with industry professionals and gain valuable insights from inspiring guest speakers.

Supported and attended by teams from Motorsports UK and Wolverhampton & South Staffordshire Car Club, the event explored some of the most exciting motorsport disciplines, as well as the various pathways to get involved in the motorsport industry, both professionally or as a hobby.

Chris Sunderland, Mechanical Engineering Lecturer at NSCG, said: “The response to our Introduction to Motorsport Evening has been truly exceptional. The event demonstrated our passion and commitment to motorsport education and inclusion of the clubs and employers in our region. News of the event spread through regional car clubs and one member even travelled down from Manchester to attend the event.

“The partnership with Motorsport UK and Wolverhampton & South Staffordshire Car Club allowed us to showcase the range of pathways into motorsport, from grassroots participation to professional roles. What was particularly encouraging was seeing the engagement during our specialist sessions, and this event sets some strong foundations for our future motorsport activities.

“Our work here at NSCG and the success of this event is evidence that we can be a key gateway for the next generation of motorsport students to progress into the industry.”



With over 120 visitors in attendance, they heard from Helen Allen, Chair of the British Women Racing Drivers Club, who shone a spotlight on Women in Motorsports, as well as talks on the various motorsport disciplines such as rallies, trials and racing.

The evening transitioned into a networking session in the College’s atrium, where each discipline hosted a desk, giving visitors the opportunity to learn about upcoming events, explore membership options, and discover various training opportunities in the motorsport industry.

Elise Whyte, Club Development Coordinator at Motorsports UK, said: “It was fantastic to see such a great turn out from the students who are interested in becoming more involved in Motorsport. Stafford College and their students were extremely welcoming to us and their enthusiasm for the sport shone through.

“We made the trip to Stafford to share with the students that there are so many ways to get started. From competing to volunteering, not only is motorsport fun, but it can also develop your skillset, offer networking opportunities and improve your career prospects. We’d like to say a huge thank you to the College and we cannot wait to see you in action.”

Paul Price, from Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire Car Club, added: “A massive thanks to NSCG for hosting the Introduction to Motorsport evening. The number of students and parents that attended the evening exceeded our expectations, making it a very enjoyable and rewarding experience.

“Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire Car Club, in partnership with Motorsport UK, hopes we’ve given students an insight into the world of motorsport and provided them with a pathway to competing, marshalling, or helping to run events in a controlled and regulated environment.

“We look forward to meeting both students and parents at a number of taster events we have planned throughout the year.”