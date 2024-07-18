Students create app to promote rewarding careers in adult social care

Students at The City of Liverpool College(@COLCollege) have partnered with the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) to create a new app aimed at tackling the urgent need for more applications to adult social care jobs.

The app, which was developed over a year by students across Film & Media and Health & Social Care courses, is designed to change perceptions and raise awareness about careers in the adult social care sector.

Vacancy rates across the Adult Social Care Sector are still higher than they were before the pandemic, and there are over 1,500 vacancies across the Liverpool City Region. The college and the LCRCA saw the need to showcase the diverse and rewarding opportunities available in this field.

The app, which is an online collection of videos, takes users on a virtual journey through the different areas of social care within a household. By exploring different doors and rooms, users can gain a better understanding of what it’s like to work in the adult social care sector, as well as the impact it has on individuals receiving care and their families.

The development of the app involved students from the School of Digital Media & Expressive Arts, as well as students from the Health & Social Care school who provided valuable input on the challenges and rewards of working in the adult social care sector. Over the course of a year, 15 students worked tirelessly to bring the app to life and create a tool that would inspire others to consider a career in adult social care.

Colin Salmon, Director of Work Based Learning and STEM at City of Liverpool College, said:

“We are proud to support initiatives that promote careers in adult social care and address the challenges facing the sector.

“This app is a testament to the creativity and dedication of the students involved, and we are confident that it will have a positive impact on raising awareness and interest in adult social care careers.”

Councillor Marion Atkinson, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Cabinet Member for Employment, Education and Skills, said:

“With just eight per cent of the Social Care workforce aged under 25 there is a pressing need to attract more young people into working in the sector. Empowering young people to develop innovative solutions that present key recruitment messages is a powerful way of engaging other young people, and will help to better showcase how the Health and Social Care sector provides access to so many rewarding career opportunities.”

Sharon Blaney, Employment and Skills Project Officer at Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (NHS and Health), said:

“It has been an honour watching this project go from fruition to completion. Coming from a family of care workers, I’ve seen firsthand the misconceptions surrounding adult social care. It’s a dynamic and fulfilling field with a wealth of opportunity, but awareness is key. This is where COLC’s partnership has been instrumental.

“Many people simply aren’t aware of the opportunities within adult social care. This project demonstrates the immense potential young people hold in shaping the future of this vital sector. Their perspective is essential to drive positive change and attract new talent.”

The City of Liverpool College and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority are excited to launch the app and invite individuals to explore the world of adult social care in a new and innovative way.