Students explore the future of games design

Games Development students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) are gaining an insight into the future of games design with the launch of upgraded games studios in partnership with Playtonic Games.

The cutting-edge development comes as part of the College’s £3.5 million investment from the Stronger Towns Fund which has also included a Cyber Security Lab, Mechatronics Lab, Health Simulation Suite, Biome (creative hybrid space), Virtual Reality Experience Centre and Immersive Learning Suite. Rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, BSDC’s forward-thinking approach to education is reflected in the new facilities being introduced, featuring future orientated, multi-use technology.

The games development studios will give students access to the latest industry equipment, including graphics cards and accessories by Corsair, the leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for the games industry. The new facilities will enable a greater depth of teaching within games, animation, programming and VFX skills. ​

Students will now have access to innovative motion capture technology through technology specialists, Target 3D, which will transform how games can be created. The Motion Capture Suite uses the same technology that is used to create CGI effects in film and comprises of 26 cameras that capture individual movements, allowing data to be turned into animated movements within seconds.

Speaking about the motion caption technology, Course leader, Richard Eaton said: “The main use for us in our vocational area of creative media and games will be to import animation directly into engines. The most interesting thing is being able to facilitate realistic motion, not just to analyse it, but to bring that into games for character animation, hand animation and all the things which traditionally take a much longer time to do.”

In addition, the College has launched a new Esports course with a brand-new gaming suite, including a feature stage for competitions and a production studio for content creation.

The partnership between Burton and South Derbyshire College and Playtonic Games will provide students with the opportunity to learn the latest industry techniques from experienced professionals, develop their skills and gain a unique insight into the world of games design. As part of the process, Gavin Price, BSDC’s Patron of Games Design Development and Founder of Playtonic Games, worked with Games Design learners on the type of equipment they would like in the space, concepts for the wall designs and graphics for the area.

Jonah Bradbury, former BSDC Games Development student who took part in the planning sessions is delighted with the outcome. He said: “Looking around the new facilities, I have no words. It’s impressive. The standard of facilities is on a par with what you get in universities – it’s a dream set-up if you want to learn how to do games development.”

Chris Beech, Assistant Principal and Dean at BSDC said: “Burton and South Derbyshire College is a general FE college very much at the heart of technical vocational education. Our collaboration with Platonic Games, using motion capture technology exemplifies this commitment to innovation and industry connectivity. From supplementing animation and VFX, to exploring the vast potential of motion capture technology, our partnership is transforming the landscape of technical education. It’s also about connecting businesses – that sense of connecting industry sectors and creating solutions, not just for our learners, but also for the employers and partners that we work with.”