Students take over The Mulberry with Wilson Vale

Catering and Hospitality students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently put their skills into practice when they worked alongside professional chefs from Wilson Vale for a special fine dining takeover of the College’s Mulberry Restaurant.

The event saw Wilson Vale chefs collaborate with BSDC Catering and Hospitality learners and chef lecturers to deliver a specially created menu for diners. Students were involved in preparing and cooking dishes and front-of-house service, working alongside experienced industry chefs and gaining valuable insight into different approaches to professional catering.

The menu drew inspiration from Asian flavours and techniques, including carrot top pakora, tamarind-glazed cod with Thai coconut broth and black treacle fillet of beef, followed by a tofu custard tart with black sesame cracker.

The event forms part of Wilson Vale’s commitment to supporting the next generation of chefs and hospitality professionals. Through its work with colleges, the professionally trained chefs at Wilson Vale share their knowledge and experience, helping students to develop practical skills, build confidence and gain meaningful experience alongside industry professionals.

Building on the practical experience students gain through The Mulberry Restaurant, the takeover provided an opportunity to learn directly from external professionals, explore new techniques and flavours, and strengthen the connection between education and employment.

Jack Jarman, Area Manager at Wilson Vale, said: “Takeover events allow learners to work alongside catering professionals, gain a fresh insight into the industry and develop their skills in a live environment. It’s also a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with the next generation of chefs and connect with talented individuals who may become part of our future workforce.”

Lizzy Wootton, Curriculum Team Leader at BSDC, added: “It was great to see our students working alongside the Wilson Vale team, putting their existing skills into practice while learning from experienced industry professionals. Opportunities like this allow students to gain new perspectives, explore different techniques and approaches, and build valuable industry connections that will support them in their future careers.”

The partnership highlights the important role employers play in helping students develop the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to succeed in the workplace. By working alongside industry professionals, learners gain valuable real-world experience that enhances their studies and helps them prepare for future careers.

BSDC welcomes opportunities to work with businesses across all sectors through industry placements, work experience, guest speaking and collaborative projects. Employers interested in supporting local talent and helping shape the future workforce are encouraged to contact the College via [email protected] to find out more about getting involved.