Success for BTEC students at Waltham Forest College

Students are breaking traditional pathways to achieve higher levels of success.

Today, students across the country received their Level 3 BTEC results, as well as other students who completed their Level 3 qualifications. BTEC Nationals, also known as Level 3 qualifications, provide specialist, work-related learning across a range of sectors and, alongside A-levels, are the most widely recognised qualification for admission to higher education.

Amongst them are our highly successful Waltham Forest College students who were awarded grades ranging from a ‘Distinction Star’ to a ‘Pass’ securing top university places and employment offers, proving that BTECs provide the right foundation to progress onto higher education and highly skilled employment.

This year we are delighted that more of our students have received offers from Russell Group University such as King’s College London, Queen Mary University of London, Imperial College London, University of Nottingham and The University of Manchester.

Jayden completed his Level 3 Extended Diploma in Digital Media & Animation and is progressing to Nottingham Trent University. Jayden commented: “I had the opportunity to complete a Level 2 course alongside my GCSE, which I passed, and today, walking away with a Level 3 qualification (equivalent to three A-Levels) is the biggest confidence boost I needed to pursue my dream career at my first-choice university”.

Erin studied Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Practice – Fashion achieving a Distinction Star and is now progressing to Falmouth University, a specialist arts university, to study Fashion. Erin said: “The aspirational environment here at the College allows you to thrive, I have been able to manage my creativity and have been supported to think outside the box, showcasing my work in fashion events and exhibitions. I cannot wait to begin this new chapter of my life”.

Aron, who studied BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in IT and secured a Distinction Merit is now planning to complete a degree apprenticeship in software development. Aron commented: “It was the best decision to study at Waltham Forest College; my local College. I loved every moment and gained so much more than walking away with a qualification, I gained Employability skills that I can apply in the next stage of my career”.

The College has a wide range of vocational and technical courses and apprenticeship routes for GSCE students awaiting results. Enrolment begins on Thursday 24th August for those receiving results or who have been given an offer at the College. You can also walk in to receive advice and guidance on your next steps. Visit the College website for more information.

