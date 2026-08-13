Talented teen behind award-winning farming robot engineers path to university

A TALENTED Coleg Cambria student who designed an award-winning agricultural robot and secured offers from five leading universities is preparing for the next stage of his engineering journey.

Krish Lavan, 18, from Wrexham, has spent the last two years studying Maths, Physics, Further Maths and the Welsh Baccalaureate at Cambria’s Yale Sixth Form, where he has excelled both academically and beyond the classroom.

A former pupil of St Joseph’s Catholic and Anglican High School, Krish has accepted an offer to study for a Master of Engineering (MEng) degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Sheffield, with a year in industry.

His long-term ambition is to build a career in electronic engineering, specialising in areas such as digital electronics, embedded systems, semiconductors and robotics, with a particular interest in developing technologies that solve real-world problems.

During his time at college, Krish embraced a range of opportunities to develop his skills and showcase his talent. He participated in UK Mathematics Trust competitions, the British Physics Olympiad and engineering challenges, earning recognition for both his academic ability and innovative thinking.

Among his proudest achievements was receiving the prestigious Yale Sixth Student of the Year Award.

Krish said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to (Head of Yale Sixth) Gareth Jones and my subject teachers, Alistair, John, Rob and Ekundayo, for their constant academic support and encouragement throughout my journey.

“They have continually challenged me to push myself further and provided valuable opportunities to showcase my abilities, such as participating in the UK Mathematics Trust competitions, the British Physics Olympiad and engineering competitions.

“I would also like to thank my family and friends for their ongoing support, both personally and in helping me overcome challenges and obstacles I have faced.”

He added: “I was incredibly grateful to receive the Yale Sixth Student of Year Award and to have been nominated by my Progress Coach Rebecca. Her support and willingness to recognise my achievements have been invaluable. I would also like to extend a big thank you to Nora Richardson, whose guidance helped me win an award in a major UK engineering competition, which was a significant contribution towards receiving the Student of the Year Award.”

That competition was the nationally recognised Big Bang Competition, held at the NEC Birmingham. Alongside fellow learner Dylan Blackwell, Krish won the “Stantec Developing Future Communities” category with their innovative OMAA-Bot (Odometry Mapping Automatic Agri-Bot).

Designed to support sustainable farming, the robot autonomously monitors plant growth using a sensor-based control system, hydrates plants via an integrated water pump and tracks its movement to navigate predefined routes.

Gareth Jones, Assistant Principal and Head of Yale Sixth Form, congratulated Krish, and said: “Krish is an outstanding learner who has consistently demonstrated academic excellence, determination and a genuine passion for engineering and technology. He has embraced every opportunity available to him, pushed himself to achieve at the highest level and been a fantastic role model for his peers. We are immensely proud of his achievements and have no doubt he will go on to enjoy great success at university and throughout his career.”

Coleg Cambria supports learners across a wide range of academic and vocational pathways, helping them develop the knowledge, skills and confidence to progress into higher education, apprenticeships and rewarding careers in industries across the UK and beyond.