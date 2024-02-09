The Guinness Partnership awards Sheffield Foyer resident funding to further her career in fashion 

Sheffield Foyer resident, Keisha Roe, has been given a grant by housing association, The Guinness Partnership to help her pursue a career in fashion.

Keisha, has recently been accepted on to a Sewing Bee Course at Barnsley College, Sheffield, with tuition paid for by the Sheffield Foyer’s resident fund, and following this she will start a L3 Fashion & Textiles Course at Hillsborough College in September 2024.

Guinness awarded Keisha Aspire Award funding to help buy an electric sewing machine, sewing materials and tools, to support her career ambitions.

Keisha has always had a passion for fashion and her dream is to create her own brand, that is inclusive and not exclusive. She would also like all her clothes to be ethically sourced and biodegradable.

The Sheffield Foyer provides accommodation, training and support to help young people who have been affected by homelessness to live independently and helps them to find employment.

Keisha commented:

“I’m really grateful to The Guinness Partnership for their Aspire Award funding. I think there are lot of people who, without this kind of financial support, just wouldn’t be able to do anything like this.”

Alistair Smyth, Director Social Investment at The Guinness Partnership, said:

“We’re delighted to be able to support Keisha in her ambitions which will have such a positive impact on her future. We’d like to congratulate her on what she has achieved so far and wish her every success in her studies and career.”

The Guinness Partnership has helped many students fund their education in the past. They include law student Georgina who went on to become a barrister at Spire Chambers after completing a law degree.

And nursing student Naomi who said the funding changed her life after it enabled her to attend the world-renowned Florence Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Palliative Care at King’s College, London.

