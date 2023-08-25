The Hart School Celebrates Record Achievements in This Year’s GCSEs

The Hart School is jubilant after recording its best ever set of results in one of its core subjects, and a “significant rise” in pupils gaining highest grades in others.

The oversubscribed Rugeley school, part of Creative Education Trust, is “incredibly proud” to reveal it’s achieved the best set of validated outcomes in its history for GCSE English this year.

Notable students of success include Neve Wagg (who achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and a grade 7), Luca Muntean (achieving seven grade 9s, one grade 8, one grade 7 and a Distinction*), Megan McDermott (achieving six grade 9s, two grade 8s and a Distinction*) and Caitlin Smialowski (who achieved two grade 9s, five grade 7s and 2 x Distinction*).

Continued Exceptional Performance across Vocational Subjects

The school, whose curriculum offers a broad range of vocational subjects, saw a significant rise in the number of pupils being awarded the highest grades, with “exceptional performances” in Performing Arts, Photography, Sport, Engineering and Health and Social Care, amongst others. The school is delighted to continue to perform above national averages in these subject areas.

Principal Rachael Sandham said: “We’re incredibly proud of all of our students. Resilience is one of our core HART school values and students have demonstrated this in an exemplary manner in what has been a very challenging few years.

“The success they have achieved is a mark of their hard work and of the unwavering support of their teachers and families who have encouraged and supported them every step of the way.

“We wish them all the very best for their next step, and look forward to seeing many continue into further education in our Sixth Form.”

