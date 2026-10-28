The Sandwell Colleges and Moundsley Hall Care Village Strengthen Partnership to Develop Future Healthcare Workforce

The Sandwell Colleges and Moundsley Hall Care Village have strengthened their partnership through the signing of an Employer Skills Pledge, reaffirming their shared commitment to developing the next generation of healthcare professionals.

The signing celebrates a successful partnership with Cadbury Sixth Form College – part of The Sandwell Colleges, which has already seen 45 T Level students complete industry placements at Moundsley Hall Care Village, gaining valuable experience in a professional care environment.

Moundsley Hall Care Village has supported each learner to complete their full 315-hour industry placement, providing opportunities to work alongside experienced care professionals and develop practical skills, confidence and industry knowledge.

The partnership has also supported positive progression outcomes, with almost all participating Health students progressing into health and social care employment or university. Some students have secured flexible bank contracts with Moundsley Hall Care Village, enabling them to continue working in the care sector alongside their university studies.

Building on this success, Moundsley Hall Care Village is now welcoming a further 12 T Level Health students this academic year, with the partnership also extending into Media and Business placements.

The Employer Skills Pledge signing marks a continued commitment to developing work-ready learners, strengthening collaboration between education and industry, and supporting the future skills needs of the health and social care sector.

CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, Lisa Capper MBE, said:

“Strong employer partnerships play a vital role in equipping students with the practical skills, knowledge and confidence to succeed in their chosen careers.

“Our Employer Skills Pledge recognises employers who work closely with the Colleges to support skills development and address industry needs. Our partnership with Moundsley Hall Care Village is a great example of this in action, providing students with valuable hands-on experience in the care sector and pathways into future employment.

“The signing of the Employer Skills Pledge which took place during National T Levels Week reinforces our shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of skilled professionals and ensuring students are prepared for the demands of the workplace.”

Denise Wisniewski, HR Business Partner at Moundsley Hall Care Village, said:

“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Cadbury Sixth Form College and the opportunities it has created for young people.

“Welcoming T Level students into our care village allows them to develop practical skills and experience the care sector first-hand. Seeing students progress into employment and university, with some continuing to work alongside their studies, is particularly rewarding.

“We look forward to building on this partnership and supporting even more young people as they begin their careers.”

T Levels are two-year technical qualifications, equivalent to three A Levels, combining classroom-based learning with a substantial industry placement of at least 315 hours. Developed in collaboration with employers, they provide students with the skills and experience needed to progress into skilled employment, apprenticeships or higher education.

Through partnerships with employers such as Moundsley Hall Care Village, The Sandwell Colleges continue to create opportunities for learners to gain industry experience, develop future-ready skills and progress into successful careers.