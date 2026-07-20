The Sandwell Colleges Public Services Student Reice Receives Young Active Citizen Award From The Lord Lieutenant

It was a proud moment for The Sandwell Colleges community as Public Services student Reice James was formally presented with his Young Active Citizen Award by the Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, Derrick Anderson CBE.

Reice was nominated for the 15 to 18 award category by his lecturer Amarjit Uppal for his sustained commitment to community service, youth leadership and civic engagement, exemplifying the commonwealth values of humanity, equality and diversity.

Reice was also presented with the Principal’s Award by The Sandwell Colleges CEO and Principal Lisa Capper MBE at the Colleges’ recent Celebrating Excellence event for the positive impact he continues to make, using his skills to strengthen communities and supporting others to overcome barriers.

Reice’s dedication to service began in primary school, supporting younger pupils and helping to foster a safe and inclusive environment by representing the voices of others and contributing to meaningful improvements within his school communities.

His journey is a powerful example of perseverance and self-advocacy. Held back a year at school due to a neurodiversity assessment delay, Reice showed remarkable resilience, using his lived experience to advocate for inclusion and support others facing similar barriers.

A significant area of Reice’s impact is through his work as a campus officer with the Student Union at The Sandwell Colleges. In this role he has played a part in organising and delivering cultural and awareness events, including Black History Month and Diwali celebrations, helping promote understanding, representation and community cohesion. He has also participated in presentations to college governors, ensuring that student voices are represented at senior level.

As a registered blood donor and stem cell donor, motivated in part by his mixed-race heritage and the need for diverse donors, Reice led the Student Union’s Men’s Health Month project, designing and delivering a pop-up stall with interactive activities, information resources and fundraising elements to raise awareness and challenge stigma.

Reice has helped shape discussions around the future of employment for young people across the region by contributing to the West Midlands Combined Authority youth employment workshop. He also took part in a BBC Midlands Today interview for a feature on government policies and the budget.

Completing over four and a half years with West Midlands Police Cadets and progressing to Grade 1 deputy head coach, Reice has served with St John Ambulance cadets for three years and volunteers as a career champion supporting young people not in education, employment or training, and has achieved a Level 7 referee qualification with Birmingham County FA.

Amarjit said:

“Reice’s contribution is longstanding, inclusive and deeply impactful. His leadership, kindness and commitment to others enrich our college community and the wider region. We are incredibly proud of all he has achieved and all he continues to contribute.”

CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, Lisa Capper MBE, said:

“Reice represents the values of The Sandwell Colleges. He has strengthened communities, championed diversity, supported vulnerable groups and consistently empowers others across the West Midlands. He is an outstanding young role model and a truly deserving recipient for the Young Active Citizen Award.”

The Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, Derrick Anderson CBE, said:

“It is a privilege to recognise Reice’s achievements and to celebrate the positive difference he continues to make. Reice embodies the very best of our young people in the West Midlands. His commitment to service, inclusion and community strength reflects the values we strive to uphold across our region.”