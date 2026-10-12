The Sandwell Colleges Student Teja’s Design Becomes Official NHS Charity Mascot ‘Blue’

A talented student from The Sandwell Colleges has seen her creative vision brought to life after winning a competition to design a brand-new mascot for Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust’s charity partner.

Sandwell College, Level 3 Art and Design student, Teja created the winning ‘Blue’ design, which was officially unveiled yesterday at Midland Metropolitan University Hospital as Your City & Metropolitan Hospitals charity’s new mascot.

The official charity supporting patients, families and staff across Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust hospital sites and community services, launched the competition to create a friendly and recognisable character that would help bring the charity to life at fundraising events, campaigns, schools and community activities.

The project gave the Colleges’ creative learners the opportunity to respond to a real-world creative brief, challenging them to design a mascot that was warm, inclusive and instantly recognisable, while also being practical enough to be manufactured as a wearable costume.

Students were required to submit hand-drawn or digital designs alongside a written explanation of their character’s concept and personality. Entries were judged on creativity and originality, alignment

with the charity’s values, suitability for the target audience, practicality for costume construction and overall visual impact.

As part of the process, Teja had the unique opportunity to work alongside a professional costume maker over the summer, witnessing the transformation of her design from a drawing on paper into a full-sized character costume.

The competition was designed to encourage students to think beyond traditional design work and consider how their ideas would function in a real-world setting.

Speaking about her success, Teja said:

“It has been really special to use my skills and something I love, design, to give something back to a charity that supports people in my own community. Knowing the mascot will be seen by patients, families and NHS staff, and might make somebody smile or encourage them to support the charity, makes me incredibly proud and I’m very grateful to have been given this opportunity. I hope it becomes a character that people across Sandwell and Birmingham really take to their hearts.”

Lisa Capper MBE, Principal and CEO of The Sandwell Colleges said:

“This is a real brief for a real organisation. Our powerful partnership with Your City & Metropolitan Hospital’s Charity Trust and the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital which now includes the Learning Campus provides some fabulous opportunities for our learners”

Sandwell College’s Head of Creative Arts, Michelle King, said:

“Students were required to think about how their design would work not just on paper, but as a life-sized costume worn by a person. Creativity was encouraged while keeping people, safety and inclusivity at the heart of every design. For Teja, seeing Blue unveiled as the charity’s official mascot marks the culmination of a creative journey that will leave a lasting impact across Sandwell and West Birmingham, bringing joy to patients, staff and supporters for years to come.”

Jemma Martin, Senior Fundraiser for Your City & Metropolitan Hospitals Charity, said:

“From the very beginning, we wanted our mascot to feel like a true reflection of the community we serve, so approaching Sandwell College felt like the perfect fit. We were incredibly excited to give a local student the opportunity to bring our ideas to life and showcase their creativity and talent. Seeing Blue go from an idea on paper to a real character has been incredibly special. Teja has created a mascot that feels friendly, fun and full of personality, and we hope Blue will bring a smile to patients, families and NHS staff across our hospitals and community. We’re so proud of the finished mascot and can’t wait to see Blue out and about, helping us raise awareness of our charity and the difference we can make together.”

The partnership highlights the value of giving students meaningful industry experiences while strengthening links between the Colleges and their local community.