Town Centre Campus development takes an exciting major step forward

Bridgend College is thrilled to announce that it has taken a major step forward in its ambition of building a new Town Centre Campus.

Following a meeting with Bridgend County Borough Council on 27 July, the College has received planning permission for its new Town Centre Campus. The 13,100 m² development is set to be built upon the site previously occupied by the former Police Station and a multi-storey car park in the heart of Bridgend.

Demolition of the Police Station commenced in May to make way for the two proposed campus buildings that will provide exceptional teaching and learning facilities for a wide range of courses.

Rio Architects have provided the designs of the new campus, having previously partnered with the College on the construction of the award-winning STEAM Academy. With a focus on sustainable development, environmental efficiency and technical innovation, the plans capture many of the College’s core organisational values.

The College’s ambition is to create a net-zero carbon building, with twenty-first century learning and teaching facilities for post-16 education in Bridgend. Community benefits will include a 200-seat theatre space, a coffee shop and flexible meeting spaces.

These transformational plans represent a £50 million investment into the training of young people in Bridgend and members of the community who need opportunities to retrain and gain valuable employability skills. The investment will also reduce the College’s environmental impact, with plans to connect to the new Bridgend district heat system.

Partly funded by the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning programme, the development will play a key role in the regeneration of Bridgend Town Centre, supporting local businesses and utilising public transport links into the town.To keep updated on the new Town Centre Campus project, follow our Campus Developments.

