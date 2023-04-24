Two decades of support for STEM as STEM Learning receives continued funding from Wellcome into 2028

STEM Learning has achieved an unrivalled reach of 1.7 million students and 270,000 teachers annually

Teachers engaging with STEM Learning are 160% more likely to remain in teaching, improve their subject and pedagogical skills and increase their confidence and ability to teach science

As a result of STEM Learning’s work, young people show improved attainment and progression in science , with increased aspirations for further study and careers in science, and an improved understanding of the importance of science to society

Watch a video featuring teachers explaining the impact of STEM Learning’s CPD

STEM Learning has received continued funding from Wellcome to maintain support for world-leading STEM education for all young people across the UK. The award will run until 2028.

The establishment of the National STEM Learning Centre in York in 2004 has supported the ongoing delivery of gold standard, accessible, highly relevant and impactful CPD for teachers and technicians – achieving the best outcomes for themselves and the young people they teach.

Quality teaching is pivotal in improving pupils’ classroom experience of a subject and influences young people’s decision to take their academic, vocational and technical studies further; it is the single most important in-school factor for improving pupil outcomes.

There is much to do – the UK has an insatiable thirst for STEM skills, with employers concerned about the lack of young people with appropriate skills. Young people skilled in STEM subjects go on to make significant social and economic contributions – becoming ethically aware citizens who can help address the grand challenges of climate change, an ageing population and energy security.

ENTHUSE Programme Manager at STEM Learning, Dr Rachel Bibby, said:

“STEM Learning is extremely pleased that Wellcome has confirmed an extension to their support for ENTHUSE and STEM Learning to August 2028. ENTHUSE provides enhanced subsidies and tailored support to teachers working in the most challenging schools, and this support guarantees the continued provision of key elements of STEM Learning’s crucial support for schools across the UK.

“This represents a remarkable 24 years of support from Wellcome to ENTHUSE and STEM Learning. The impact of this unrivalled long-term support on the education sector has been incredible – ensuring high-quality CPD that consistently impacts on schools, teachers and young people. Everyone at STEM Learning would like to thank Wellcome for enabling us to make such a huge difference.”

Philomena Gibbons, Associate Director Transition and Legacy at Wellcome, said:

“Wellcome’s funding for ENTHUSE and STEM Learning has supported the delivery of outstanding professional development for teachers of STEM subjects. The impact has been transformative, helping to improve outcomes for the pupils of teachers who have attended STEM Learning courses as well as teacher retention. This was an integral part of our vision for all UK students to experience high-quality, engaging science education, supporting them to make informed health-related decisions throughout their lives and consider science as a career.

“As Wellcome shifts its focus to funding science to solve urgent health challenges, we have provided this sunset grant to help bridge the transition for ENTHUSE and STEM Learning following almost three decades of support.”

Published in