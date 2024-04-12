UCD Professor of Management Honoured as 2024 AACSB Influential Leader

UCD College of Business has announced that Professor Niamh Brennan is one of 22 business school faculty honoured by AACSB International (AACSB) – the world’s largest business education alliance – as the 2024 Class of Influential Leaders.

The annual initiative recognises notable alumni and faculty from AACSB-accredited business schools whose work inspires positive change in the business world and society at large, and this year’s class features faculty leading impact through their research.

Professor Brennan is currently the Michael MacCormac Professor of Management at UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School and the founder and academic director of the UCD Center for Corporate Governance. Her research has highlighted the importance of high standards in corporate governance and how these standards impact business and people.

“Professor Brennan’s work demonstrates the potential of business school research to address some of today’s most critical challenges,” said Lily Bi, AACSB president and CEO. “The knowledge Professor Brennan is producing will help inform and create real change in the world.”

AACSB’s Influential Leaders member spotlight programme highlights the value that business schools bring to business and society – through alumni who have used their business education to improve the industries and communities they serve, as well as faculty leading positive impact through their research.

The 2024 honourees are advancing research in important areas including AI, healthcare, sustainability, finance, entrepreneurship, and more. The selected leaders exemplify the vital role of business school faculty in developing new knowledge to provide timely and relevant solutions for business and societal challenges.

These faculty changemakers are using their expertise to encourage environmental responsibility, improve healthcare outcomes, enable digital innovation, empower marginalised populations, and transform investment practices. All faculty from this year’s class are from one of AACSB’s more than 1,000 accredited business schools worldwide.

Support for the 2024 Influential Leaders initiative is provided by Academic Partnerships.