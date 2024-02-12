UK education supplies sector first as Findel accepted onto The Climate Pledge to be net-zero by 2040

Educational resources supplier Findel has been accepted by The Climate Pledge to work with the global business community to accelerate responsible climate action.

The Hyde, Greater Manchester-headquartered business joins more than 450 brands from around the world in a commitment to become net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, the Climate Pledge is a commitment by companies to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

It brings together leading companies to enable joint action, cross-sector collaboration and responsible change. Other companies which are part of the Climate Pledge include global organisations such as Uber, Visa, Coca-Cola and Sony.

It is believed that Findel is the first education supplies sector company in the UK to be accepted by The Climate Pledge and is also one of only 133 companies in the country to join.

Findel’s origins as an educational resources supplier can be traced back to 1817. Today, its brands and websites offer more than 32,000 products to educators and parents based in the UK and overseas with the business exporting to 130 countries.

As part of the Climate Pledge, Findel has agreed to reporting of its greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis and implementing decarbonisation strategies in line with the Paris Agreement.

The business will also to neutralise any remaining emission with additional, quantifiable, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero by 2040.

Sue Careless, ESG executive lead at Findel, said:

“Signing up to the Climate Pledge felt like the next credible step for Findel’s net-zero carbon emissions journey.

“We have a built a strong reputation because of our ESG focus and performance, and we look forward to working with other signatories of the pledge to further bolster this.

“We want to continue to lead by example as a sustainable and responsible business in the markets we serve, while investing in new products and services for the benefit of educators and parents worldwide.”

As part of its sustainability commitments, Findel is also part of the global Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) after setting greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets in line with climate science.

The educational resources supplier has also received a sustainability-linked loan facility from lender Santander UK to help it implement and achieve its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

In addition to Hyde, Findel has a distribution centre and offices in Nottingham and employs around 300 people in total.

For more information on Findel visit www.findel.co.uk

