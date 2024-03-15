Optimism for AI in Education, UK University Student Survey Reveals

A new survey conducted by KEATH.ai, a University of Surrey spin-out focused on AI-powered marking solutions, sheds light on student experiences with feedback and their openness to AI in assisting education systems. The snapshot survey included responses from 100 students across various higher education institutions, faculties, and levels within the UK.

Survey Findings

The survey revealed that a significant portion of respondents (51%) were impacted by teacher strikes in 2023. Notably, 83% of students expressed a belief that AI-assisted marking could have lessened the disruptions caused by these strikes.

The findings suggest a potential dissatisfaction with current feedback practices, with only 24% of students satisfied with the speed of feedback and just 19% finding it sufficiently detailed and meaningful.

The survey indicates a strong student interest in AI-powered solutions. A majority of respondents reported valuing the potential of AI to provide faster and more detailed feedback. Notably, two-thirds of students expressed interest in receiving detailed AI-assisted explanations within their feedback.

Concerns regarding fairness in marking were also evident, with 81% of students expressing some level of concern. However, 92% of students indicated greater confidence in AI fairness when assured that the AI is specifically developed and trained for their specific assignments.

Interestingly, the survey suggests a student openness to utilising AI for formative feedback. A significant majority (93%) reported valuing the idea of receiving AI-powered formative feedback before officially submitting their work.

Finally, the survey results point to a general student belief in the potential of AI to play a role in the future of education. 84% of students expressed a belief that AI could accurately grade assignments in the future, and 99% saw the broader potential for AI applications within education.

Implications for Education Technology

These findings suggest wider student interest in AI-powered solutions for assessment and feedback. Further research is needed to explore the long-term impact of AI on learning outcomes and student experiences.

“AI can alleviate teacher workload and empower them to focus on personalised guidance,” says Joey Lin, CEO of KEATH.ai, who is currently seeking collaborative research partnerships with universities worldwide to explore the effectiveness and ethical implementation of AI in education. “We offer comprehensive support to academic partners, including training, ethical guidelines reports, data protection agreements, and student perception surveys,” Lin added, “and KEATH.ai aims to collaborate on research grant applications to further advance the field of AI-powered education.”