Unique University Programme Paves the Way for Aspiring Footballers

A programme from the University of Derby designed to give aspiring and released football players the opportunity to achieve a degree while developing their sporting talent has been highlighted for paving the way in the industry.

The ‘one-of-its-kind’ programme recently featured in a Sky Sports documentary titled ‘Chasing the Dream’, which explores the opportunities for young, released footballers and the journey of those within professional academies.

The seven-part documentary, which involved elite footballers and high-profile figures from within the sports industry, explored what it takes to make it as a professional footballer and what support is available from within and outside the system.

Of those entering academies, only six in every 10,000 will make it as a professional footballer in this country, a 0.06 per cent chance of ever making a living from the game.

The Sky Sports documentary spotlighted ProChance Football and the University of Derby’s specialist two-year FdA Athlete Professional Development, developed in collaboration to offer a unique opportunity for players to achieve a foundation degree while developing their sporting talent.

The programme, which enrolled its first students in September 2023, takes a holistic approach putting players at the core, focusing on their personal and professional development.

With access to the University’s state-of-the-art Sports Centre at its Kedleston Road site, including 3G pitches, a fully equipped Performance Analysis Suite, a Strength and Conditioning Suite, and Human Performance Unit, players can train and play full-time while studying in blocks on campus and via remote learning.

Dr Andy Hooton, Head of Sport and Exercise Science at the University of Derby, said:

“The FdA programme is unique in its design; students learn how to develop personally and professionally and look after their physical and mental wellbeing.

“It looks at the individual and asks them to reflect on who they are and how they want to develop themselves. Through the University’s expert team and facilities, players are entering into an environment which mimics that of a professional football club, from sports therapy and strength and conditioning to performance analysis.”

Upon completion of the course, players can go on to pursue a career in football or other professional sports roles and have the opportunity to further their study and progress onto a BA (Hons) Sport Coaching and Development at the University of Derby.

Arnold Marimbe, a central midfielder and second-year student on the programme, explained why he chose to study for a foundation degree after being released from Luton Town, where he first joined as part of the under-13s team.

He said:

“I wanted to be a part of the programme because of the unique experience it brings. From my knowledge, there is nowhere else in the UK that offers a chance to play football full-time at the level we do and chase a dream of becoming a professional in this type of environment.”

Arnold explained that while he wants to make it as a professional footballer, he recognises the importance of education.

He added:

“Education is part of my journey as a footballer, and I am grateful to the University of Derby and ProChance for offering me that opportunity. I now know that I am interested in extending my knowledge in performance sciences, which the programme has helped me discover.”

Liam Sutcliffe, Head of Football at ProChance Football, added:

“We are proud to have created a programme that puts the players right at the core. The aim is to help them move forward, show them what a bright future looks like by identifying their natural skill set and boosting it, all while igniting their passion for the game and continuing to develop their skills on and off the pitch.”