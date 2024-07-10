United Colleges Group honours students in annual awards ceremonies 

United Colleges Group (@UCGLondon) hosted its 2024 Student of the Year Awards at City of Westminster College (CWC) and College of North West London (CNWL) — and both events were hailed as great occasions by everyone who attended.

First up was CWC on Monday, June 24, where guests, including Councillor Robert Rigby (Lord Mayor of Westminster), were warmly welcomed with an introduction by James Wilson, Deputy Principal, UCG, and a Student Address from sports coach and alumni Elton Abrashi, before it was time for the highlight of the night — the prize-winners.

One by one the top learners in faculties such as A Levels, Business, Science and Higher Education, Creative Industries and Digital, Lifelong Learning, Supported Learning and Teacher Training went up to collect their prizes in front of proud families and fellow students.

Next up, several Special Awards were presented for Apprenticeship Student of the Year, Supported Internship Award, Work Experience Achievement Award, Student Enrichment Award, Student Council Award, Sports Award, Student Resilience Award, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award, The Hill Dickinson Business Enterprise Award and finally Additional Learning Support Award.

Stephen Davis, CEO and Group Principal, United Colleges Group, said:

“UCG takes great pride in supporting our students in achieving their life goals — to go on to higher education, to learn vocational skills to take them forward into a new job or to progress in their current careers.

“Our community of staff are passionate about recognising the whole student and championing their accomplishments that fall beyond their grades. We are delighted that our Student Awards help us to celebrate students’ unique contributions to the college and their careers that will undoubtedly help to set them up for future success.”

CNWL honoured its top performers on Thursday, June 27, where Mayor of Brent Councillor Tariq Dar MBE was amongst the attendees. Angela Jackson, Deputy Principal, UCG, delivered the welcome speech to guests and CNWL alumni Ravina Jignesh gave the Student Address.

CNWL presented curriculum awards for learners, followed by the Special Awards category, which includes the Student Resilience Award that recognises students who have fought all odds to follow their dreams at college, and the Student Enrichment Award that honours students who have gone above and beyond to support enrichment for themselves and their peers.

Stephen Davis, CEO and Group Principal, United Colleges Group, added:

“We have many examples of diverse types of success, from academic achievement, vocational excellence, and artistic vision — all of which have been achieved through commitment and hard work. We were also proud to celebrate the achievements of our students who have overcome personal challenges.

“The success we are celebrating would not be possible without the expertise and dedication of our staff. I would like to thank all my colleagues within the college for their tireless devotion to helping our students succeed.

“I hope everyone enjoyed the celebrations and in doing so gained a wider appreciation of the breadth and relevance of the work of the college in the community across London.”

