United Colleges Group honours students in annual awards ceremonies
United Colleges Group (@UCGLondon) hosted its 2024 Student of the Year Awards at City of Westminster College (CWC) and College of North West London (CNWL) — and both events were hailed as great occasions by everyone who attended.
First up was CWC on Monday, June 24, where guests, including Councillor Robert Rigby (Lord Mayor of Westminster), were warmly welcomed with an introduction by James Wilson, Deputy Principal, UCG, and a Student Address from sports coach and alumni Elton Abrashi, before it was time for the highlight of the night — the prize-winners.
One by one the top learners in faculties such as A Levels, Business, Science and Higher Education, Creative Industries and Digital, Lifelong Learning, Supported Learning and Teacher Training went up to collect their prizes in front of proud families and fellow students.
Next up, several Special Awards were presented for Apprenticeship Student of the Year, Supported Internship Award, Work Experience Achievement Award, Student Enrichment Award, Student Council Award, Sports Award, Student Resilience Award, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award, The Hill Dickinson Business Enterprise Award and finally Additional Learning Support Award.
Stephen Davis, CEO and Group Principal, United Colleges Group, said:
“UCG takes great pride in supporting our students in achieving their life goals — to go on to higher education, to learn vocational skills to take them forward into a new job or to progress in their current careers.
“Our community of staff are passionate about recognising the whole student and championing their accomplishments that fall beyond their grades. We are delighted that our Student Awards help us to celebrate students’ unique contributions to the college and their careers that will undoubtedly help to set them up for future success.”
CNWL honoured its top performers on Thursday, June 27, where Mayor of Brent Councillor Tariq Dar MBE was amongst the attendees. Angela Jackson, Deputy Principal, UCG, delivered the welcome speech to guests and CNWL alumni Ravina Jignesh gave the Student Address.
CNWL presented curriculum awards for learners, followed by the Special Awards category, which includes the Student Resilience Award that recognises students who have fought all odds to follow their dreams at college, and the Student Enrichment Award that honours students who have gone above and beyond to support enrichment for themselves and their peers.
Stephen Davis, CEO and Group Principal, United Colleges Group, added:
“We have many examples of diverse types of success, from academic achievement, vocational excellence, and artistic vision — all of which have been achieved through commitment and hard work. We were also proud to celebrate the achievements of our students who have overcome personal challenges.
“The success we are celebrating would not be possible without the expertise and dedication of our staff. I would like to thank all my colleagues within the college for their tireless devotion to helping our students succeed.
“I hope everyone enjoyed the celebrations and in doing so gained a wider appreciation of the breadth and relevance of the work of the college in the community across London.”
UCG award winners
|CWC
|A Levels, Business and Science
|Outstanding Student of the Year
|Paria Feghh Hassanpour
|CWC
|A Levels, Business and Science
|Study Programme Student
of the Year
|Zipporah Williams
|CWC
|A Levels, Business and Science
|Improving Student of the Year
|John Victor
|CWC
|A Levels, Business and Science
|Adult Learner of the Year
|Moreno Rios, Jessica
|CWC
|Engineering, Construction and the Built Environment
|Outstanding Student of the Year
|Tyler Green-Travis
|CWC
|Engineering, Construction and the Built Environment
|Study Programme Student
of the Year
|Kacper Plaszczyk
|CWC
|Engineering, Construction and the Built Environment
|Improving Student of the Year
|Christine May Turbett
|CWC
|Engineering, Construction and the Built Environment
|Adult Learner of the Year
|Scott Charles
|CWC
|Creative and Digital Industries
|Outstanding Student of the Year
|Charlie Wiggins
|CWC
|Creative and Digital Industries
|Study Programme Student
of the Year
|Daisy Lucas – Baits
|CWC
|Creative and Digital Industries
|Improving Student of the Year
|Habeeb Giwa
|CWC
|Creative and Digital Industries
|Adult Learner of the Year
|Nuvia Vaquerano
|CWC
|English, Maths and Skills
|Outstanding Student of the Year
|D’Silva, Alrich
|CWC
|English, Maths and Skills
|Study Programme Student
of the Year
|Anthony Rosa
|CWC
|English, Maths and Skills
|Improving Student of the Year
|Kiarash Dehdarvand
|CWC
|English, Maths and Skills
|Adult Learner of the Year
|Asta Gedrimiene
|CWC
|Lifelong Learning
|Outstanding Student of the Year
|Safoora Bistouni
|CWC
|Lifelong Learning
|Study Programme Student
of the Year
|Pedro Henrique Almeida Silva
|CWC
|Lifelong Learning
|Improving Student of the Year
|Al Khafaji Kawther
|CWC
|Lifelong Learning
|Adult Learner of the Year
|Jadira Benazar Fernandez
|CWC
|Health Wellbeing and Care
|Outstanding Student of the Year
|Sahanna Cassimy
|CWC
|Health Wellbeing and Care
|Study Programme Student
of the Year
|Liya Hepple
|CWC
|Health Wellbeing and Care
|Improving Student of the Year
|Sara Marques
|CWC
|Health Wellbeing and Care
|Adult Learner of the Year
|Umayr Ibn Abdul-Malik
|CWC
|Supported Learning
|Improving Student of the Year
|Raphael Mulugeta
|CWC
|Supported Learning
|Outstanding Student of the Year
|Joelle Ataoui
|CWC
|Teacher Training
|Outstanding Student of the Year
|Tom McCarty
|CWC
|Teacher Training
|Improving Student of the Year
|Robert Connelly
|CWC
|Teacher Training
|Adult Learner of the Year
|Wesley Tang
|CWC
|Special Awards
|Apprenticeship Student of the Year
|George Wood
|CWC
|Special Awards
|Work Experience Achievement Award
|Mariana Parra Cabrera
|CWC
|Special Awards
|Student Council Award
|Laura Hiraldo Ramirez
|CWC
|Special Awards
|Student Resilience Award
|Mariya Beraud
|CWC
|Special Awards
|Student Resilience Award
|Kya Moonsam
|CWC
|Special Awards
|The Hill Dickinson Business Enterprise Award
|Ramesh, Mamta
|CWC
|Special Awards
|Supported Internship Award
|Denisa Silachi
|CWC
|Special Awards
|Student Enrichment Award
|Benedicta Amankwah
|CWC
|Special Awards
|Sports Award
|Eduardo Ferreira
|CWC
|Special Awards
|Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award
|Louise Johnston
|CWC
|Special Awards
|Additional Learning Support Award
|Yaqub Dhair
|CWC
|Special Awards
|Governors Awards
|Habeeb Giwa
|CWC
|Special Awards
|Governors Awards
|Tyler Green-Travis
|CWC
|Special Awards
|CEO & Group Principal Award
|Jadira Benazar Fernandez
|CNWL
| A Levels, Business, Science
and Higher Education
|Outstanding Student of the Year
|Cassandra Fernandes
|CNWL
|A Levels, Business, Science
and Higher Education
|Study Programme Student of the Year
|Niah Ashman
|CNWL
|A Levels, Business, Science
and Higher Education
|IImproving Student of the Year
|Victory Izekor Erewele
|CNWL
|A Levels, Business, Science
and Higher Education
|Adult Learner of the Year
|Saira Shamsher
|CNWL
|Engineering, Construction
and the Built Environment
|Outstanding Student of the Year
|Daniel McCarthy
|CNWL
|Engineering, Construction
and the Built Environment
|Study Programme Student of the Year
|Dylan Kearney
|CNWL
|Engineering, Construction
and the Built Environment
|Improving Student of the Year
|Freddie Richards
|CNWL
|Engineering, Construction
and the Built Environment
|Adult Learner of the Year
|Ephraime Masidi
|CNWL
|Creative and Digital Industries
|Outstanding Student of the Year
|Mark Kiss
|CNWL
|Creative and Digital Industries
|Study Programme Student of the Year
|Favour Akiyele
|CNWL
|Creative and Digital Industries
|Improving Student of the Year
|Abigail Symone Alves
|CNWL
|Creative and Digital Industries
|Adult Learner of the Year
|Amira Kenawy
|CNWL
|English, Maths and Skills
|Outstanding Student of the Year
|Melissa Majko
|CNWL
|English, Maths and Skills
|Study Programme Student
of the Year
|Nicholas Segobias
|CNWL
|English, Maths and Skills
|Improving Student of the Year
|Henry Hawarth
|CNWL
|English, Maths and Skills
|Adult Learner of the Year
|Cabdullahi Asad Rashid
|CNWL
|Lifelong Learning
|Outstanding Student of the Year
|Gabriela Pereira Bonifacio
|CNWL
|Lifelong Learning
|Study Programme Student
of the Year
|Ryan Andrade
|CNWL
|Lifelong Learning
|Improving Student of the Year
|Zahraa Alali
|CNWL
|Lifelong Learning
|Adult Learner of the Year
|Khloud Kourabi
|CNWL
|Health Wellbeing and Care
|Outstanding Student of the Year
|Nabila Sharifi
|CNWL
|Health Wellbeing and Care
|Study Programme Student of the Year
|Raisa Da Lima
|CNWL
|Health Wellbeing and Care
|Improving Student of the Year
|Fatemeh Ghorbani
|CNWL
|Health Wellbeing and Care
|Adult Learner of the Year
|Angham Alsaleh
|CNWL
|Supported Learning
|Improving Student of the Year
|Aaron Zenebe
|CNWL
|Supported Learning
|Outstanding Student of the Year
|Wendy Gjoka
|CNWL
|Special Awards
|Apprenticeship Student of the Year
|Lewis Chappin
|CNWL
|Special Awards
|Work Experience Achievement Award
|Reanna Walker
|CNWL
|Special Awards
|Student Council Award
|Moosa Abuelzein
|CNWL
|Special Awards
|Student Resilience Award
|Aliyah Hussein
|CNWL
|Special Awards
|The Davidson Achievement Award
|Malik Chelhaoui-Demeiller
|CNWL
|Special Awards
|The Davidson Achievement Award
|Gavin Birch
|CNWL
|Special Awards
|The Davidson Achievement Award
|Nicole Scott
|CNWL
|Special Awards
|Daniel Omari Smith Award
|Mohammad Hoque
|CNWL
|Special Awards
|Supported Internship Award
|Ahmed Abdinur
|CNWL
|Special Awards
|Student Enrichment Award
|Mohamedamin Jibril
|CNWL
|Special Awards
|Sports Award
|Omar Badru
|CNWL
|Special Awards
|Sports Award
|Mohamed Alhamumy
|CNWL
|Special Awards
|Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award
|Moosa Abuelzein
|CNWL
|Special Awards
|Additional Learning Support Award
|Niah Ashman
|CNWL
|Special Awards
|Governors Awards
|Dylan Kearney
|CNWL
|Special Awards
|CEO & Group Principal Award
|Cassandra Fernandes
Responses