United Colleges Group – innovation in education

United Colleges Group (UCG) are delighted to announce that we have successfully retained our title as a Microsoft Showcase College — and we now have 10 new Microsoft Innovative Educator (MIE) Experts too!

These outstanding teachers — Priya Gururajan, Shanara Haque, Misk Sharif Ali, Azmol Hussain, Nora Holder, Fatima Hussein, Seena Sudhakaran, Esther Chelliah-Tam, Magda Milic and Uzma Ashraf — from across five different career clusters and four campuses, earned the coveted title of MIE Expert through their incredible hard work and commitment to innovation in education.

The MIE programmes recognise global educator visionaries who are using technology to pave the way for their peers for better learning and student outcomes.

The 10 UCG educators joined forces across the clusters of A Levels, Science & HE, ESOL, Creative Industries and Digital, Health Wellbeing and Care and English & Maths, creating a united front of support and excellence and harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology, with amazing platforms such as Nearpod leading the way.

By successfully completing the programme, these teachers enabled UCG to maintain our much-valued status as a Microsoft Showcase College — an educational establishment which creates student-centered, immersive, and inclusive experiences that inspire lifelong learning, stimulating development of essential future-ready skills so students are empowered to achieve more.

Stephen Davis, Group Principal and CEO of the United Colleges Group, said:

“I hope everyone at United Colleges Group will join me in applauding our educators on becoming MIE Experts.

“They are not only shaping the future, but also making it exceptionally bright through their passion, innovation and collaborative spirit.”

