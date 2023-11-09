US and China partner for peace with launch of scholarships in Hong Kong

One Young World and CUSEF celebrate launch of the “CUSEF Young Leaders Scholarship” at the Hong Kong Forum on U.S.-China Relations

Eight young leaders will have the opportunity to attend the One Young World next year in Montréal, Canada.

Scholarship recipients will focus on ensuring how the U.S. and China can partner for peace.

One Young World, the global forum for young leaders, and the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), a nonprofit established to build relationships, trust, and understanding between China and the United States, today celebrate the launch of its CUSEF Young Leaders Scholarship at the annual Hong Kong Forum on U.S.-China Relations.

As part of CUSEF’s 15th anniversary celebrations, the scholarship will identify eight outstanding young leaders from around the world to participate in the One Young World Summit 2024 in Montréal and join the global One Young World Ambassador Community.

The Scholars will be selected based on their proven positive social impact when it comes to tackling global challenges such as climate change, gender equality, and universal education. A competition to identify the inaugural cohort will also consider each applicant’s interest in building trust, facilitating exchange, and advancing understanding between the world’s two largest economies.

Scholars will benefit from a multitude of development opportunities exploring the themes of how the U.S. and China can collaborate on solving shared challenges, accelerate progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and foster global peace and prosperity. This includes participating in an onstage panel and hosting a workshop during their attendance at the One Young World Summit next year, which is attended by over2,000+ of the brightest young leaders from every country and sector,as well as lifetime membership to CUSEF.

The young leaders will also receive access to monthly global calls designed to provide delegates with enhanced leadership skills and principles alongside expertise around the Summit’s main themes.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is the 31st January 2024 and you can apply here.

James Chau, CUSEF President, said:

“We are honored to provide this life-changing opportunity for eight young people to partner for peace. With the expertise of One Young World, our CUSEF Scholars will have the skills and confidence to go out into the world and make a lasting impact. We are living in a critical moment, and the U.S.-China relationship is in itself a global issue that shapes the trajectory of the greatest challenges – and greatest opportunities – today.”

Kate Robertson and David Jones, Co-Founders of One Young World, said:

“We’re delighted to be launching the Young Leaders Scholarship with CUSEF, and provide eight amazing young leaders the chance to attend the Summit next year. The Scholarship provides the opportunity to build a generation of leaders who want to continue to build strong relationships between the U.S. and China, and to ensure both nations take joint action on issues such as climate change and public health”.

